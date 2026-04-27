AiPRL Launches AiPRL OS for Furniture, Mattress and Design Retail

New retail AI operating system helps local retailers manage customer conversations across voice, text, chat, social, email and showroom channels

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiPRL, a retail-first artificial intelligence company, today announced the launch of AiPRL OS for Furniture, Mattress and Design Retail, an AI operating system built to help local and regional retailers manage the growing complexity of modern customer communication.

Designed for furniture stores, mattress retailers, interior design businesses, home decor brands and multi-location showroom operators, AiPRL OS brings customer conversations, product knowledge, store information and sales workflows into one connected system. The platform helps retailers respond faster, follow up more consistently, capture more opportunities and create a more seamless experience across phone calls, text messages, website chat, email, social media, reviews and in-store interactions.

"Furniture, mattress and design retail is not simple ecommerce," said JD Camden, Co-Founder and CEO of AiPRL. "Customers are asking questions across more channels than ever — phone, text, chat, social, email, search, reviews and showroom conversations. For local retailers, that omnichannel reality has become unmanageable. AiPRL OS gives them one intelligent system to understand the customer, access the right information and respond with speed, accuracy and consistency."

Built for Local Retailers Facing an Unmanageable Omnichannel Customer Journey

Today's shoppers rarely follow a straight path to purchase. A customer may discover a retailer through search, ask a question on the website, call the showroom, send a text, compare products, ask about financing, visit the store, follow up through email and later need help with delivery or service.

For local retailers, those conversations are often scattered across disconnected tools, inboxes, call logs, chat platforms, social messages and staff notes. Important context gets lost. Customers repeat themselves. Teams spend time searching for answers. Leads fall through the cracks.

AiPRL OS was built to solve that problem.

The platform creates a unified operating layer for customer engagement, giving retailers the ability to manage conversations, customer history, product information, store details and follow-up workflows from one AI-powered system.

One AI Operating System for Retail Communication, Customer Context and Guided Selling

AiPRL OS helps furniture, mattress and design retailers connect the information their teams need to serve customers well. The system supports AI-powered call handling, website engagement, SMS follow-up, appointment setting, lead nurturing, product recommendations, service triage and customer handoffs.

Because AiPRL OS is built for complex retail categories, it goes beyond generic chatbot responses. The platform is designed to understand the realities of showroom-based selling, including product dimensions, options, materials, availability, delivery questions, financing, warranties, store policies and customer preferences.

When a customer asks about a sofa, mattress, dining set or design project, AiPRL OS can help guide the conversation with relevant product knowledge and next-step recommendations. When a customer switches from chat to text, from a phone call to a showroom visit, or from a sales inquiry to a service issue, the system helps preserve the context instead of forcing the customer to start over.

Helping Retailers Capture More Opportunities Without Adding More Complexity

AiPRL OS is designed to help local retailers reduce the operational burden of omnichannel communication while improving the customer experience.

The platform helps retailers:

Capture calls, texts, chats and website leads

Answer product, store, financing, delivery and service questions

Book showroom appointments and design consultations

Follow up with customers across channels

Maintain customer context from first inquiry through post-purchase support

Support human teams with AI-assisted responses and cleaner handoffs

"Local retailers do not need another disconnected tool," Camden said. "They need an AI operating system that understands their business, their products, their customers and their sales process. AiPRL OS was built to help them manage the modern customer journey without losing the local service experience that makes them valuable."

Built for Furniture, Mattress and Design Retail

Furniture, mattress and design purchases are highly personal, high-consideration and often complex. Customers need help with room fit, comfort preferences, fabrics, finishes, configurations, product availability, delivery timelines, financing options and service expectations.

AiPRL OS gives retailers a way to organize those conversations and support customers at every stage of the journey — from first question to showroom appointment, from product comparison to purchase, and from delivery to post-sale service.

AiPRL OS for Furniture, Mattress and Design Retail is now available for furniture stores, mattress retailers, interior design businesses, home decor brands, home furnishings retailers and multi-location showroom operators.

For more information, visit www.aiprlassist.com.

About AiPRL

AiPRL is a retail AI company built to help local and regional retailers manage customer communication, product knowledge and sales workflows through one connected AI operating system. AiPRL OS supports customer engagement across voice, SMS, chat, email, social and showroom channels, helping retailers capture more leads, improve follow-up, support guided selling and deliver consistent customer experiences across the full journey.

For more information, visit www.aiprlassist.com.

SOURCE AiPRL