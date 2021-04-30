AIPURY1500 of Aiper Smart, The First Automated Pool Cleaner To Apply Three-Axis Technology

According to Aiper Smart's CEO, "the AIPURY1500 was designed to push the limit on what it means to combine technology and pool maintenance. The features of this product have never been seen before on the market, and we were able to produce this product at a price that makes it accessible by the average pool owner."

This product is the first and only pool cleaner that utilizes a three-axis motor. It differs AIPURY1500 from other pool cleaners that the AIPURY1500 can clean more areas by flexibly turning every 15 degrees while others turn randomly. This product automatically scans a pool and stops at the center to efficiently clean planned routes. With this design, it ensures that every corner of the pool is cleaned. This has been attested to by early buyers of the groundbreaking product. Smead, a customer of the company "This little guy is a dream! We have had a number of pool robots through the years and this one cleaned more than all of them combined in its first cycle! Where has this been ALL my life?! Love it. SO worth it!"

The AIPURY1500 is designed to quickly and easily clear debris, leaves, dirt, sand, and dead worms. It also scrubs the wall for a more refined clean. The AIPURY1500 boasts a rechargeable cordless design. It can effectively clean pools of up to 1614 square feet. It is built with an 8600mAh battery and can provide up to ninety minutes of uninterrupted cleaning without the risk of a cable twisting. It utilizes its auto pullover technology and moves to the pool's edge when the battery is dying. This Aiper Smart automatic robotic pool cleaner was designed by maximizing the latest technology to ensure maximum cleaning efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Aiper Smart is an experienced international provider of smart cleaning devices for home, yard, swimming pool, and everything in between. Their mission is to "smartify" and simplify everyone's cleaning duties and making space for a hassle-free life.

Since its inception in 2017, the company has been offering premium cleaning devices to care for individuals' particular home needs. Their most successful and competitive core products on the market include: cordless robotic pool cleaners, robotic pool cleaners, pool vacuum and a series of pool cleaning tools, specifically designed to offer the perfect balance between high-quality functionality and durability at affordable prices.

Aiper Smart and its myriad of convenient household products can be found on their website or on their social media pages - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube. Their products can also be found on Amazon. The company features a variety of high-quality products to suit the particular needs of every individual's home and yard.

Contact:

Aiper Smart

[email protected]

877-756-8666

SOURCE Aiper Smart