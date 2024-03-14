AIQ Announces the 2024 AIQ Game Changer Award Recipients in NFL Front Offices

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AIQ team is thrilled to announce the inaugural 2024 AIQ Game Changer Award. This accolade is given to individuals demonstrating innovation and strategic excellence within NFL front offices. Their abilities to leverage intelligence, anticipate shifts in the game, and implement groundbreaking strategies align perfectly with AIQ's philosophy of enhancing performance through cognitive strengths.

The five selected recipients have significantly contributed to their organizations, setting new industry standards and exemplifying the qualities of true game changers in professional sports. These individuals represent the strong future of NFL team management.

The 2024 AIQ Game Changer Award recipients are as follows, in no particular order:

Adam Engroff - Co-Director, Player Personnel - Miami Dolphins

- Co-Director, Player Personnel - Miami Dolphins Champ Kelly - Assistant General Manager - Las Vegas Raiders

- Assistant General Manager - Las Vegas Raiders James Liipfert - Executive Director of Player Personnel - Houston Texans

- Executive Director of Player Personnel - Houston Texans Catherine Raiche - Assistant GM & Vice President of Football Operations - Cleveland Browns

- Assistant GM & Vice President of Football Operations - Camren Williams - Director of College Scouting - New England Patriots

Dr. Scott Goldman, co-founder of the AIQ, remarked, "The AIQ Game Changer Award is an opportunity to acknowledge dynamic individuals who do remarkable work in the shadows. It is a chance to honor people who choose not to trumpet their skills but rather take a humble and professional approach. Additionally, the AIQ Game Changer Award is about recognizing people who seek to master their craft while exploring innovation with a passion for investing in improving best practices."

AIQ is proud to acknowledge the 2024 recipients' outstanding contributions and the positive influence they have brought to the NFL. Along with this recognition, all recipients will receive a physical award and a charitable donation made on their behalf to the charity of their choice.

About AIQ

AIQ is the leading cognitive assessment tool used by teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, and across the globe. Teams rely on this data during the pre-draft & scouting process, player development, and system integration. AIQ is rooted in science, backed by multiple peer-reviewed journals, and the only tool that gives a detailed understanding of how their players think, learn, and process the game. AIQ is dedicated to the effective application of cognitive insights in professional sports, helping teams and organizations maximize player performance. Learn more about us at https://www.aiq.team.

SOURCE AIQ