AiQ Launches Enterprise AI Platform for the U.S. Market with Support from EntryPoint Boston

New website and U.S. market expansion efforts mark the next chapter for AiQ's Enterprise AI platform

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiQ announced today its expansion into the U.S. market with the support of EntryPoint, a U.S. go-to-market program built for Israeli B2B startups ready to scale in the U.S. and reach the traction milestones investors expect. The announcement also includes the launch of the EnterpriseAiQ.com website.

AiQ is an Enterprise AI platform designed to help organizations upgrade their Work IQ by connecting the right data across the enterprise, helping improve search and query accuracy, and allowing teams to easily build AI agents and automated workflows.

The platform unifies data, documents, audio, images, and video, into a single private intelligence layer, with deployment options designed to help keep data within enterprise-controlled environments. Users can find and ask questions in natural language, receive accurate, traceable answers, and trigger actions through AI agents.

AiQ was built for organizations that need Enterprise AI to operate in a reliable manner inside real business environments with enterprise-focused security and scalability, while minimizing data migration and workflow disruption. The platform supports SaaS, private cloud, on-prem, and hybrid deployments, giving enterprises greater ownership, privacy, and control while helping align infrastructure with their security, regulatory, and operational requirements.

"Organizations sit on enormous value locked across disparate systems, sources, and data formats, yet that intelligence remains fragmented and hard to put to use," said Yudi Bar On, CEO of AiQ. "AiQ was built to change that. We help enterprises unify their data into a private intelligence layer that is designed to deliver traceable answers, support informed decision-making, and help automate real work. Joining EntryPoint is an important step in expanding our U.S. presence and bringing AiQ to more enterprise customers."

"EntryPoint is built to help Israeli B2B startups translate strong technology into real traction in the U.S. market," said Yaron Naor, Founder and CEO of EntryPoint Boston. "AiQ addresses a major enterprise need with a platform built for reliability, security, scalability, and production readiness. We are excited to support the team as they grow their presence in North America and introduce AiQ to more U.S. buyers."

AiQ's core capabilities center on four areas: unifying enterprise data, moving from answers to action through AI agents, supporting enterprise privacy and security, and enabling deployment across multiple environments while supporting customer ownership and control. Many AI tools focus primarily on information retrieval. AiQ is designed to go beyond retrieval by incorporating context-aware search, traceability, and workflow execution capabilities.

As demand grows for Enterprise AI systems that can integrate into existing workflows and deliver more consistent, trustworthy outcomes, AiQ is focused on helping organizations improve productivity, accelerate decision making, and unlock the full value of enterprise data while balancing performance, privacy, and control.

About AiQ

AiQ, part of Bynet, is an Enterprise AI platform designed to help organizations upgrade their Work IQ by identifying the relevant data, performing search and querying, and automatically and simply creating agents and processes. The platform can operate in different environments as a SaaS solution, or alternatively operates entirely within the Enterprise environment, supporting enhanced privacy, security, and control while enabling AI to scale across systems, workflows, and teams using the most cost-effective architecture based on each organization's security, regulatory, and operational requirements and preferences.

Bynet is a technology integration and solutions company delivering end-to-end capabilities across IT, cloud, communications, cybersecurity, data, and AI for enterprise and public sector organizations.

About EntryPoint Boston

EntryPoint Boston is a U.S. go-to-market program built for Israeli B2B startups ready to scale in the U.S. and raise a successful Series A. The program helps founders validate U.S. demand, build a repeatable sales engine, and reach the traction milestones top-tier investors expect.

Contact us for more information:

Karen Moked

[email protected]

SOURCE AiQ