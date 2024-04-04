AIQ Partners with S.L. Benfica to Elevate Player Performance through Cognitive Insights

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIQ, a leader in cognitive assessment tools for athletes , is excited to announce a new partnership with the esteemed Portuguese football club, S.L. Benfica. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations, uniting AIQ's advanced cognitive assessment technology with Benfica's renowned training and development programs.

This partnership also marks the expansion of AIQ's multi-language capabilities to support non-English speaking organizations. AIQ's assessment technology is now available in Portuguese.

This strategic alliance is set to revolutionize player development at Benfica, integrating AIQ's assessments to maximize player performance by using the insights gained about their cognitive strengths. These insights will empower the club to tailor training, scouting, and strategy, ensuring athletes reach their maximum potential.

"It is an honor to be of service to S.L. Benfica, a club with a rich history and a strong commitment to excellence. This partnership is a testament to the value AIQ brings to sports teams globally, but also a statement about S.L. Benfica as an organization. While their excellence is well-established, they are leading from the front by maintaining a commitment to pursuing competitive advantages and continuing to improve," stated Dr. Scott Goldman, co-founder of the AIQ.

AIQ's cutting-edge technology, grounded in peer-reviewed scientific research, provides unparalleled insights into player intelligence, decision-making, and adaptability. This partnership boosts Benfica's competitive edge and enhances AIQ's standing as the go-to solution for cognitive sports analytics.

About AIQ

AlQ is the leading cognitive assessment tool used by teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, and across the globe. Teams rely on this data during the pre-draft & scouting process, player development, and system integration. AIQ is rooted in science, backed by multiple peer-reviewed journals, and the only tool that gives a detailed understanding of how their players think, learn, and process the game. AlQ is dedicated to effectively applying cognitive insights in professional sports, helping teams and organizations maximize player performance. Learn more at https://www.aiq.team.

About S.L. Benfica

Sport Lisboa e Benfica, commonly known as Benfica is a sports club based in Lisbon, Portugal. It is best known for its professional football team, which plays in the Primeira Liga, the top flight of the Portuguese football league system. The team are the current champions and the most successful club in terms of titles won, with 38 in Primeira Liga.

SOURCE AIQ