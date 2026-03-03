AIQ Solutions Announces a New Category III CPT Code for Determining Heterogeneity of Change Across All Lesions for Advanced Metastatic Cancer Used with TRAQinform IQ Technology

CPT code is a major milestone to scale late-stage cancer analysis technology across the healthcare system

MADISON, Wis., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIQ Solutions today announced a significant advancement in the fight against late-stage cancer. After years of rigorous clinical, regulatory, and operational work by AIQ, the American Medical Association (AMA) has approved a new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code describing the unique output of AIQ's TRAQinform IQ technology. This milestone will help make advanced treatment response intelligence more accessible to oncologists and the patients who need it most.

TRAQinform IQ provides clinicians with lesion-level analysis offering earlier, clearer insights into patterns of treatment response heterogeneity than traditional imaging assessments. For patients facing advanced cancer, this level of precision can meaningfully influence treatment decisions and improve the potential for better outcomes.

"This CPT code represents a critical step toward broader clinical adoption of technology that can transform care for patients with advanced cancer," said Eric Horler, President and CEO of AIQ Solutions. "By formally recognizing the unique analysis our platform provides, the AMA has helped pave the way for oncologists to access intelligence that can guide more timely and effective treatment decisions."

The approval of this CPT code also strengthens AIQ's position with hospitals, payers, and partners, accelerating the company's ability to scale its impact across the healthcare system.

"For clinicians and patients, this matters," says Glenn Liu, MD, AIQ Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Understanding how each lesion is responding differently to treatment can profoundly change treatment recommendations. More informed decisions result in confident decisions that improve patient care."

The significance of this milestone is underscored by its rarity. About 1,400 AI-enabled software medical devices have been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), yet fewer than 30 CPT codes have been issued for software-enabled procedures. The inclusion of AIQ's unique analysis in this new code highlights the distinct clinical value the company brings to oncology.

AIQ Solutions is a leader in advanced analytics for oncology, delivering precision intelligence that helps clinicians understand unique patterns of treatment resistance so they can optimize intervention. Through innovative software and deep scientific expertise, AIQ empowers oncologists to make earlier, more informed treatment decisions for patients facing advanced cancer.

