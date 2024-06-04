AIR-A Network Appoints 10-Year NBA Veteran as Head of Player Advisory

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR-A Network, a future leader in sports broadcast and advisory services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dewayne Dedmon as Head of Player Advisory. In this role, Dedmon will oversee initiatives to support athletes, producers, and directors seeking to enhance their ability to monetize in the new era of IP-based content distribution. In addition, Dedmon will be available for play-by-play, original show appearances, and executive producer opportunities.

Dedmon played in 515 NBA games, averaging 13.2 points and 12.0 rebounds (per 36 minutes), with a shooting percentage of 52.6% from the field. Dedmon will be based out of Atlanta, where he spent two seasons as a member of the Atlanta Hawks from 2017-2019. Prior to turning professional, Dedmon spent two seasons at the University of Southern California, where he played alongside AIR-A Network founder, Tyler Sugiyama. During their time at USC, Dedmon and Sugiyama volunteered together at an after-school program in downtown Los Angeles as part of USC's Joint Educational Project. In 2015, Dedmon started The Dewayne Dedmon Basketball Camp, which is held annually in August, free of charge, for youth aged 7-17 in his hometown of Lancaster, California.

"Dewayne brings invaluable insights to the network that will be beneficial to any athlete," said Sugiyama. "His insights will help athletes optimize all aspects of their careers and he knows what it takes to succeed when the odds are against you."

ABOUT AIR-A NETWORK

AIR-A Network is an emerging leader in sports broadcast, automation, and content distribution. AIR-A combines the latest advancements in IP transport technology with state-of-the-art broadcast infrastructure to help deliver the future of sports media. For more information, visit airasports.com

Contact

Greg Dixon

[email protected]

+1 (224) 505-2323

SOURCE AIR-A Network