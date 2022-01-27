Air Adds Another $10M For Its Creative Ops System for Marketers - Valued at $110M

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, a creative ops system that automates how marketers create, track, and collaborate on images and videos, today announced the close of a $10M "Operator Round." Led by Headline Ventures, the raise includes participation from Tiger Global, Lerer Hippeau, and 50+ strategic brand-forward founders and marketing executives including Peter Rahal (Co-Founder, RXBAR), Kipp Bodnar (CMO, HubSpot), and Joe Thomas (CEO, Loom). The latest funding values Air at $110 million and the new operational support will dramatically accelerate growth.

Air automates the mundane work of collecting, creating, tracking, and collaborating across visual assets. Users, usually marketing teams, migrate to Air from cloud storage products like Dropbox and Google Drive. These solutions do not have features to support creative workflows making real-time collaboration time-intensive and manual. Air was built for remote and hybrid work. It automates creative operations so that marketers can focus on their strategic work.

The capital will be used to accelerate the company's go-to-market motion. To date, over 90% of Air's growth is organic. The team found strong traction within the D2C community in New York and word-of-mouth has carried the product to marketers across industries and the globe. Today, tens of thousands of users have signed up for Air's free product which manages almost 20M assets. On average 25% of users interact with the product every day during the workweek and customer revenue doubles in size every six months.

The Operator Round is a unique moment for the team to bring on advisors and celebrate its customer base. Air published its full Operator Network and the group includes existing customers, potential customers, and world-class product advisors. Air believes this mentorship and grassroots community approach will catalyze their business growth in the year ahead. They already credit the Operator Network for its support in closing on key new leadership hires: Head of Design, Diógenes Brito; Head of Engineering, Subu Gupta; Head of Marketing, Heather Adams; and Head of Growth, Ben Davis.

"The Operator Round surrounds us with our customers so that we can listen. It also surrounds us with people who've done this before so that we can learn. Our team has continued to compound growth month after month, year after year because we have accelerated the moments of listening and learning," says Shane Hegde, Air's CEO and Co-Founder. "This next chapter is extremely exciting. We've spent four years building a compelling product and now we're ready to show it off to the world."

Similar to Notion and Airtable, Air is a cloud-collaboration tool that centralizes and automates complex workflows. Customers include e-commerce brands, media companies, sports teams, and creative agencies who flock to the product to alleviate complex marketing operations issues that are stifling their aggressive growth models. These businesses require a dynamic approach to content production and thrive on Air's ability to support their omnichannel efforts. Within DTC and e-commerce, Air has seen revenue grow 503%+ in the past 12 months.

"Marketers and creatives work with visual assets every day to tell stories and craft narratives. Air revolutionizes the way marketers tell these stories, and makes them more productive and successful," said Jett Fine, Partner at Headline Ventures. "Air has a stellar list of customers and strong market pull, and their new Operator partners will only further the company's important mission. We couldn't be more excited to support this world-class team."

About Air

Air is a creative operations system for images and videos that immediately replaces Dropbox and Google Drive for brand-forward businesses. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, Air currently works with over 300 brands and tens of thousands of creators across the globe. Sign up for Air and follow the team on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Press contact:

Ari Rubin

C: 919.995.4895

[email protected]

SOURCE Air