Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio
Aug 13, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air ambulance market in the Aerospace & Defense industry is poised to grow by USD 4.81 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the air ambulance market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 10%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Augsburg Air Ambulance, REVA Inc., EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc., Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, and PHI Inc.Babcock International Group Plc are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Air Ambulance Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Hospital-based Service
- Community-based Service
- Others
- Type
- Rotary-wing Aircraft
- Fixed-wing Aircraft
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the air ambulance market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43344
Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the air ambulance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Augsburg Air Ambulance, REVA Inc., EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc., Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, and PHI Inc.Babcock International Group Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Air Ambulance Market size
- Air Ambulance Market trends
- Air Ambulance Market industry analysis
The advanced onboard medical treatment is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high air ambulance service charges may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the air ambulance market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist air ambulance market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the air ambulance market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the air ambulance market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air ambulance market vendors
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market- The commercial aviation crew management systems market is segmented by type (core systems and additional systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market- The commercial aircraft seating market is segmented by cabin-class (economy class, business class, premium economy class, and first-class), aircraft type (narrowbody, widebody, and regional aircraft), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Hospital-based service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Community-based service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Market Segmentation by Aircraft type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Aircraft type
- Rotary-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fixed-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Aircraft type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Ambulance Worldwide
- Air Methods Corp.
- Augsburg Air Ambulance
- Babcock International Group Plc
- EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd.
- IAS Medical Ltd.
- KKR & Co. Inc.
- Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl
- PHI Inc.
- REVA Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/air-ambulance-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-air-ambulancemarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article