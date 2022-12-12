Air ambulance market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air ambulance market size is forecast to increase by USD 5952.31 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.76%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing geriatric population, and advanced onboard medical treatment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Ambulance Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global air ambulance market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies that produce aerial platforms that are used in commercial and general aviation; defense platforms that are used in the naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunitions; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, Augsburg Air Ambulance, Babcock International Group Plc, EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Express Air Medical Transport LLC, Falcon Emergency, Horizon Jets Charter Inc., IAS Medical Ltd., Life Savers Ambulance Services, and Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by service (hospital-based service, community-based service, and others), aircraft type (rotary-wing aircraft and fixed-wing aircraft), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by service (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Hospital-based service:

The hospital-based service segment grew gradually by USD 2,564.58 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. In this setup, the hospital owns the medical program and provides medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and communications facilities. They provide helicopter ambulance services to patients that are in an emergency in remote areas, carry specialized medical crew, medical equipment, and machines to outlying hospitals, and transport medevac patients at high risk to hospitals for improved treatment. Some hospitals outsource helicopters and pilots from a third-party company, while the medical support team, equipment, and medicines are provided by the hospital itself. Thus, the increasing number of hospitals offering air ambulance services is driving the segment's growth.

What are the key data covered in air ambulance market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air ambulance market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the air ambulance market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air ambulance market vendors

Air Ambulance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5952.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd., American Air Ambulance, Augsburg Air Ambulance, Babcock International Group Plc, EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., Envision Healthcare, Express Air Medical Transport LLC, Falcon Emergency, Horizon Jets Charter Inc., IAS Medical Ltd., Life Savers Ambulance Services, Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, Medical Air Service, Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd, PHI Group Inc., REVA Inc., and Air Charter Service Group Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global air ambulance market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By Aircraft type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Hospital-based service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Community-based service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Aircraft Type

7.3 Rotary-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Fixed-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Aircraft Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.

12.4 Air Ambulance Worldwide

12.5 Air Charter Service Group Ltd

12.6 Air Methods Corp.

12.7 Air Rescuers World Wide Pvt Ltd.

12.8 American Air Ambulance

12.9 Augsburg Air Ambulance

12.10 Babcock International Group Plc

12.11 EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd.

12.12 Express Air Medical Transport LLC

12.13 Falcon Emergency

12.14 IAS Medical Ltd.

12.15 Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl

12.16 PHI Group Inc.

12.17 REVA Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

