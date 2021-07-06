Air Ambulance Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry to grow by USD 4.81 billion|Technavio
The air ambulance market is expected to grow by USD 4.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The air ambulance market growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the advanced onboard medical treatment. However, factors such as the high air ambulance service charges, the operational constraints, and the lack of proper communication will hamper the market growth.
Air Ambulance Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry: Type Landscape
Based on the air ambulance market segmentation by type, the rotary-wing aircraft segment will have significant growth during the forecast period. This segment offers stainable growth opportunities to market vendors to improve business efficiency.
Air Ambulance Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America owing to which the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. The US and Canada are the key markets for Air Ambulance in North America.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
