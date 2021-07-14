Air Ambulance Market to Reach USD 8343.4 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Ambulance Market is Segmented by Type (Rotary Wing Air Ambulance Service, Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service), by Application (Aid, Transport, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports in the Emergency Services Category.

The global Air Ambulance market size is projected to reach USD 8343.4 Million by 2026, from USD 4200.7 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Air ambulance market are:

Rising prevalence of the chronic disease has surged the demand for air medical service

Growing number of multinational hospitals equipped with proper air-ambulance services

Increase rate of life-threatening situations especially for the geriatric population.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-11R204/global-air-ambulance

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AIR AMBULANCE MARKET

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Expected to Surge Demand for Air Medical Services is expected to drive the growth of the air ambulance market. The need for air medical services has increased as the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and others has increased. Furthermore, the increased geriatric population is expected to further propel the air ambulance market.

The requirement to maximize the use of air ambulance assets to provide better emergency care and generate more economic returns is expected to drive the air ambulance market expansion.

Superior technology improvements in onboard medical treatments have piqued the interest of major market participants, and the growing number of service providers is likely to fuel the global air ambulance market expansion.

In addition, features such as attractive reimbursement policies increased governmental attention on improving emergency care standards, and the desire for better emergency health care services is expected to boost the air ambulance market.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-11R204/Global_Air_Ambulance_Market

AIR AMBULANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

In 2019, North America held the greatest revenue market share of 58 percent. It is followed by Europe due to the strong air transportation industry in these regions and the early development of air medical care in these countries.

The rotary-wing segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness and quick response time of helicopter-based air ambulance services are the key benefits. Helicopters are used to transport people in emergency situations, particularly when a speedy reaction is required.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-11R204/Global_Air_Ambulance

AIR AMBULANCE MARKET SEGMENTS

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa .

Air Ambulance Breakdown Data by Type

Rotary Wing Air Ambulance Service

Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Service.

Air Ambulance Breakdown Data by Application

Aid

Transport

Others.

Top Companies in the Air Ambulance Market:

The Top 5 players in the air ambulance market accounted for 38% of the market share in 2019, which shows the market is not concentrated and each region has local players competing in the market.

Air Methods maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Global Medical Response.

Other top companies in the air ambulance market are:

Air Methods

Global Medical Response

PHI

Rega

DRF Luftrettung

ADAC Luftrettung GmbH

Royal Flying Doctor Service

LPR

Scandinavian Air Ambulance

REVA Air Ambulance

FAI

Tyrol Air Ambulance

NAKANIHON AIR

Capital Air Ambulance

Airmed International

Aero Asahi Corporation

Brasil Vida Taxi Aereo

Redstar Aviation

Alpha Star

Sarpa

Deer Jet

Capital Helicopter

Universal Air Evac.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-11R204&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-11R204&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Fixed-wing Air Ambulance Service market is projected to reach USD 1409.2 Million by 2027, from USD 950.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

- Ambulance Services Market is segmented by Type, Ground Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services, Water Ambulance Services, by ApplicationPersonal, Family, Enterprise and by various regions.

- Air Medical Transport Market is segmented by Type Rotary Wing Air Medical Transport Service, Fixed Wing Air Medical Transport Service, by Application Aid Applications, Transport Applications, Doctor's Attendance Application and by various regions.

- In 2020, the global Emergency Ambulance market was USD 2281 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2426.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment market is projected to reach USD 6814.6 Million by 2027, from USD 5263.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

- Water Ambulance Services Market is segmented by Type Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services, Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services, by Application Emergency Ambulance Services, Non-Emergency Ambulance Services and by various regions.

- Ambulance Billing Software Market is segmented by Type, Cloud Based, Web Based, by Application Land Ambulance, Air Ambulance, Water Ambulance and by various regions.

- Ambulance Box Market is segmented by Type, Common Type, Special Type, by Application House & Office Hold, Transportation, Sports, Industrial & manufacturing facilities, Military, Outdoor and by various regions.

- Non-Ambulance Emergency Stretchers Market is segmented by Type Wheeled Stretcher, Folding & Basket Stretcher, Shovel Stretcher, by Application Community First-aid, Hospital and by various regions.

- Ambulance Cots Market is segmented by Type Retractable Head, Unretractable Head, by Application, Hospital, Fire Department and by various regions.

- Ambulance Stretcher Market is segmented by Type, Aluminum, Plastic, by Application Emergency Department, Mortuary, Sports and by various regions.

Click here to see related reports on Air Ambulance Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:



Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website:https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports