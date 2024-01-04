Air and Missile Defence System Market Report 2024-2034: High Development and Deployment Costs of Air and Missile Defence System

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air and Missile Defence System Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Air and Missile Defence System Market is forecast to surpass US$63.4 billion in 2024.

Geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts significantly influence the global air and missile defence system market. Nations facing heightened security threats seek advanced defence capabilities to deter potential adversaries. For instance, South Korea's investment in the Terminal High Altitude Area defence (THAAD) system stems from the ongoing tensions with North Korea.

The THAAD system provides a robust defence against ballistic missile threats, showcasing the market's responsiveness to geopolitical challenges. As nations navigate complex international relations, the demand for such defence systems continues to grow, making geopolitical factors a pivotal driver in shaping the trajectory of the air and missile defence market.

High Development and Deployment Costs of Air and Missile Defence System

The high development and deployment costs of air and missile defence systems pose significant restraining factors for their widespread adoption and implementation. These systems often require substantial financial investments in research, development, testing, and production phases, which can strain the budgets of governments and defence organisations.

The cost-intensive nature of these systems can limit their accessibility, particularly for countries with limited defence budgets. Moreover, the high deployment costs, including infrastructure setup, maintenance, and operational expenses, further add to the economic burden. These costs can deter some nations from establishing a comprehensive air and missile defence network, leaving vulnerabilities in their defence capabilities.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Number of Conflicts Around the Globe Driving the Market Growth

Need of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to Enhance Decision-Making Capabilities

Increasing Modernization in Air and Missile Defence System

Market Restraining Factors

Export Control and Regulatory Challenges Restrain Market Growth

High Development and Deployment Costs of Air and Missile Defence System

Technological Challenges and Rapid Advancements

Market Opportunities

Increased Air Attacks Need Airborne Weapons Against a Variety of Targets

Rising Defence Budgets Can Also Increase Number Game

Expansion into International Market Opportunities for the Market Growth

Segments Covered in the Report



Market Segment by End-User

Military

Homeland Security

Market Segment by Platform

Ground-Based Systems

Naval-Based Systems

Airborne Systems

Market Segment by System

Ballistic Missile defence Systems

Anti-Aircraft defence Systems

Anti-Ship Missile defence Systems

Other System

Market Segment by Technology

Radar Systems

Command and Control Systems

Missile Interceptor Technologies

Electronic Warfare Systems

Other Technologies

Market Segment by Type

Ground-Based Midcourse defence (GMD)

Counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) Systems

Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) Systems

Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS)

Terminal High Altitude Area defence (THAAD)

Other Types

The report also includes profiles and for some of the following leading companies:

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

