Air and Ocean Division of Nordic Transport Group Expands with U.S. Inbound Supply Chain Solutions Operations

U.S.-based NTG Supply Chain Solutions will connect worldwide markets to support automotive and industrial manufacturing customers in optimizing logistics spend

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTG Supply Chain Solutions (NTG SCS) is reshaping international logistics and supply chain management with its ambitious expansion into the U.S. This move not only strengthens Nordic Transport Group's (NTG) offerings to current and new clients in its Road & Logistics and Air & Ocean divisions but also signifies a notable step in fortifying its business infrastructure.

"I am thrilled to welcome NTG Supply Chain Solutions and its team of industry experts to NTG's Air & Ocean division," stated Søren Holck Pape, the CEO of Air & Ocean at NTG. "This new addition brings valuable supply chain expertise, bolstering NTG's capacity to provide innovative solutions to new and current clients through smooth internal cross-organizational and cross-divisional collaboration."

The new subsidiary will collaborate closely with NTG's established US and European Air & Ocean divisions to leverage the full spectrum of NTG's road, air, and ocean services for a comprehensive one-stop-shop solution. The expansion is backed by two founding and managing partners, Jennifer Coulter-Lissman and Michael Klage, renowned for their vast experience in addressing intricate supply chain challenges.

"Our team customizes each customer's approach based on their unique supply chain needs and goals," said Jennifer Coulter-Lissman, CEO and president of NTG Supply Chain Solutions. We work as an extension of our customers to offer a wide range of supply chain management solutions tailored to each individual organization."

With over twenty years of expertise in global logistics and supply chain management, Jennifer Coulter-Lissman has a remarkable track record. In her previous leadership positions, she has delivered exceptional outcomes, such as scaling a company's revenue from $15 million to $150 million, obtaining company-wide IATA and Customs Brokerage licenses, and expanding teams by 1,000%.

With expansive automotive experience and expertise in international freight forwarding and supply chain engineering, NTG SCS is a seasoned player in the global transportation sector. Embracing adaptability and a customer-centric approach, NTG SCS has established a door-to-door consolidation network aimed at reducing costs and saving organizations time.

"Establishing our U.S. operations is a game-changer for global companies," said Mike Klage, Vice President of NTG Supply Chain Solutions. "By leveraging NTG SCS's expertise and robust supply chain network, organizations can reduce costs and save valuable time in their operations."

Michael Klage has nearly 20 years of experience bringing innovative ideas to solve complex international supply chain problems. Michael designed and oversaw international consolidation programs in Asia, Europe, and North and South America.

Catering to sectors like automotive, industrial manufacturing, and other manufacturers, our comprehensive services encompass a range of offerings, from supply chain engineering and PO management to supply chain optimization and inbound production logistics.

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S operates as a freight forwarding firm, assuming the roles of planner, organizer, and negotiator for tailored transportation solutions via road, rail, air, and sea. Our aim is to drive sustainable advancements and deliver value to our stakeholders.

