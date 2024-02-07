AIR Asset Management Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Law Firm Lending Strategy

News provided by

AIR Asset Management

07 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

Two-Year Milestone: Law Firm Lending Strategy Achieves Compelling Performance

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR Asset Management, a leading hedge fund management firm focused on life settlements and private credit, is pleased to announce the two-year anniversary of its innovative law firm lending strategy. This marks a significant milestone, as it has achieved an annualized net return of nearly 16% since its inception in January 2022. AIR Asset Management's focus on providing qualified investors with unique absolute return opportunities aligns well with investors' ongoing search for noncorrelated investment strategies, especially in times of market volatility and higher interest rates.

Continue Reading
AIR Asset Management's Niche in the Legal Funding Industry
AIR Asset Management's Niche in the Legal Funding Industry

AIR Asset Management's law firm lending strategy aims to generate income while minimizing correlation and volatility relative to traditional asset classes. The approach is innovative, diverging from conventional litigation finance by adopting a lending model that focuses on well-established law firms that have seasoned cases with clear legal precedents. Instead of betting on individual case outcomes, the strategy involves extending credit based on the collective value of a law firm's entire case portfolio, offering a more stable and diversified collateral basis. Furthermore, these loans are supported by personal guarantees from the firm's equity partners and a preferred lien on all revenues. This method reduces risk compared to other litigation finance methods due to its reliance on a broad, diversified pool of case collateral.

Kerberos Capital Management, an alternative asset manager specializing in legal assets and litigation funding, serves as the strategy's sub-advisor. Kerberos' expertise in private credit and direct lending has been instrumental in generating differentiated returns in the litigation finance market. Their investment team is made up of former trial lawyers and senior litigators, as well as private credit veterans. Led by Joe Siprut, a previously nationally recognized attorney, Kerberos maintains extensive relationships in the plaintiff's bar and law firm lending space. The firm was previously recognized by Private Debt Investor magazine as one of its Top 3 Global Newcomers in the private debt fund category.

Contact AIR Asset Management for more information about its investment strategies.

About AIR Asset Management

AIRAM is a rapidly growing SEC-registered hedge fund management firm with approximately $730M in AUM in life settlements, annuities, and private credit investments. The firm has specialized in longevity-linked investing since 2014 and has offered qualified investors the opportunity to access attractive risk-adjusted returns that are largely uncorrelated to traditional asset classes. AIRAM's experienced team of professionals from diverse backgrounds serves an investor base of institutional, registered investment advisers (RIAs), single and multi-family offices, and high-net-worth investors.

About Kerberos Capital Management

Kerberos Capital Management is a boutique alternative asset manager that seeks to provide our clients with excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum with an emphasis on yield, opportunistic, and hybrid strategies. Kerberos' flagship strategy is providing innovative capital solutions to law firms. The depth of our private credit and direct lending platform has enabled us to generate differentiated absolute and risk-adjusted returns in litigation finance markets, regardless of the business cycle or economic environment.

SOURCE AIR Asset Management

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.