AIR Asset Management Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Law Firm Lending Strategy

Two-Year Milestone: Law Firm Lending Strategy Achieves Compelling Performance

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR Asset Management, a leading hedge fund management firm focused on life settlements and private credit, is pleased to announce the two-year anniversary of its innovative law firm lending strategy. This marks a significant milestone, as it has achieved an annualized net return of nearly 16% since its inception in January 2022. AIR Asset Management's focus on providing qualified investors with unique absolute return opportunities aligns well with investors' ongoing search for noncorrelated investment strategies, especially in times of market volatility and higher interest rates.

AIR Asset Management's Niche in the Legal Funding Industry

AIR Asset Management's law firm lending strategy aims to generate income while minimizing correlation and volatility relative to traditional asset classes. The approach is innovative, diverging from conventional litigation finance by adopting a lending model that focuses on well-established law firms that have seasoned cases with clear legal precedents. Instead of betting on individual case outcomes, the strategy involves extending credit based on the collective value of a law firm's entire case portfolio, offering a more stable and diversified collateral basis. Furthermore, these loans are supported by personal guarantees from the firm's equity partners and a preferred lien on all revenues. This method reduces risk compared to other litigation finance methods due to its reliance on a broad, diversified pool of case collateral.

Kerberos Capital Management, an alternative asset manager specializing in legal assets and litigation funding, serves as the strategy's sub-advisor. Kerberos' expertise in private credit and direct lending has been instrumental in generating differentiated returns in the litigation finance market. Their investment team is made up of former trial lawyers and senior litigators, as well as private credit veterans. Led by Joe Siprut, a previously nationally recognized attorney, Kerberos maintains extensive relationships in the plaintiff's bar and law firm lending space. The firm was previously recognized by Private Debt Investor magazine as one of its Top 3 Global Newcomers in the private debt fund category.

About AIR Asset Management

AIRAM is a rapidly growing SEC-registered hedge fund management firm with approximately $730M in AUM in life settlements, annuities, and private credit investments. The firm has specialized in longevity-linked investing since 2014 and has offered qualified investors the opportunity to access attractive risk-adjusted returns that are largely uncorrelated to traditional asset classes. AIRAM's experienced team of professionals from diverse backgrounds serves an investor base of institutional, registered investment advisers (RIAs), single and multi-family offices, and high-net-worth investors.

About Kerberos Capital Management

Kerberos Capital Management is a boutique alternative asset manager that seeks to provide our clients with excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum with an emphasis on yield, opportunistic, and hybrid strategies. Kerberos' flagship strategy is providing innovative capital solutions to law firms. The depth of our private credit and direct lending platform has enabled us to generate differentiated absolute and risk-adjusted returns in litigation finance markets, regardless of the business cycle or economic environment.

