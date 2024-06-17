AIR Asset Management Continues to Provide Educational Forum for Life Settlement Investing at Third Annual Symposium

The symposium commenced with an exclusive investor dinner, setting the stage for an engaging and informative event. The dinner focused on updates to AIR's flagship multi-strategy life settlement fund and a unique approach to legal financing, offering attendees valuable insights into current strategies and outlooks.

The second day featured a comprehensive agenda that provided the foundations, history, and current state of the life settlement market. A highlight of the day was the presentation of the new Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) secondary transaction data, released in May 2024, which provided fresh, actionable insights into market trends. Notably, in 2023, life settlement consumers received over $842 million from the sale of their unwanted life insurance policies, more than six times the Cash Surrender Value (CSV). This resulted in an additional $707 million in seniors' pockets that they would not have received from insurance carriers, demonstrating the substantial financial benefits of life settlements.

Joe Siprut, CEO & CIO of Kerberos Capital Management, AIR's strategic sub-advisor, was featured in a session dedicated to AIR's legal finance strategy, providing a detailed look at this innovative approach to law firm lending. Following this, an expert panel comprising representatives from ISC Services, Longevity Services, Fasano Associates, and Predictive Resources discussed the art and science of life expectancy. This session highlighted mortality trends specifically related to cancer and obesity, offering insights into how these factors may impact life settlement investments.

The symposium also featured an in-depth analysis of AIR's flagship multi-strategy life settlement fund. AIR's CIO Stephen Luongo and the portfolio management team shared recent portfolio trends, allocations, and outlooks, providing attendees with a clear picture of the current investment landscape and future opportunities.

This year, the event was further enriched by two distinguished keynote speakers. Michael Easter, bestselling author of "The Comfort Crisis" and "Scarcity Brain," shared his unique perspective on how discomfort can unlock full potential, inspiring attendees to embrace challenges in their investment strategies. Alex Weber, an American Ninja Warrior, TV host, and author, captivated the audience with his incredible journey and motivational insights, encouraging them to pursue excellence in personal and professional endeavors.

With 82 participants and 30 expert speakers, the symposium facilitated robust discussions and networking opportunities, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration. AIR extends gratitude to the industry participants and attendees who contributed to the success of this event. The alternative asset manager anticipates continuing the conversation and driving innovation in the life settlement industry.

"Our team's dedication to delivering life settlement and private credit insights directly to our current and prospective investors is unmatched. This collaborative approach among industry players highlights the maturation and institutionalization of the life settlement asset class," said Taylor Garvey, Senior Director of AIR Asset Management.

Special thanks to AIR's sponsors and partners: EisnerAmper Fund Services LLC, Carlisle Management Company, Life Insurance Settlements, Inc., ISC Services, Sadis & Goldberg LLP, Q Capital Strategies, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Life Equity LLC, Life Insurance Settlement Association, Kerberos Capital Management, LLC, Locke Lord LLP, Fifth Season Investments, Coventry, Fasano Associates, Washington D.C., and Predictive Resources, LLC.

For more information, please visit AIR Asset Management's insights.

About AIR Asset Management: AIR Asset Management is a rapidly growing SEC-registered investment adviser focused on managing investment strategies in the life settlement, annuity, and private credit markets. Its mission is to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors while promoting transparency and innovation in the alternative investment space.

SOURCE AIR Asset Management