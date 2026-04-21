Air Bag Inspections Key to Safety

LEESBURG, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is recommending motorists who are concerned about the recent news regarding faulty air bags to prioritize vehicle safety by having their air bags inspected, especially under certain conditions that could put drivers at risk.

Consumers can take simple, proactive steps to protect themselves by having their air bags inspected by a well-trained automotive service professional if one of the following situations is a factor:

Your air bag warning light is illuminated.

Your vehicle has been involved in a collision.

You are purchasing a used vehicle.

Your vehicle has had an air bag replaced in the past.

You are unsure of your vehicle's repair history.

Your vehicle is under air bag warranty.

Recent findings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) highlight the importance of air bag awareness. The agency has identified dangerous, non-OEM replacement airbag inflators that may have been illegally imported into the United States. These defective inflators have been linked to multiple fatalities and serious injuries after rupturing during deployment.

Because air bag systems are complex safety components that should only be inspected or serviced by trained professionals, ASE encourages motorists to seek out technicians who have earned ASE Certification, an industry-recognized credential demonstrating knowledge and expertise.

"By making vehicle owners aware of potential air bag issues, they can act by having their vehicles' air bags inspected by an ASE Certified service professional. It is a simple step that can make a life-saving difference," said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. "Raising awareness about air bag safety aligns with ASE's ongoing mission to promote best practices in vehicle maintenance and repair."

Consumers are encouraged to stay up to date on vehicle safety information, including recalls and defect investigations, by visiting the NHTSA website.

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

Established by the automotive industry in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

SOURCE National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)