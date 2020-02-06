Air Brake System Market by Type, Component, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Air Brake System Market by Type (Air Disc Brake, Air Drum Brake), Component (Compressor, Governor, Tank, Air Dryer, Foot Valve, Brake Chamber, Slack Adjuster, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Trucks, Bus, and Rolling Stock): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026

An air brake or a compressed air brake system, is a frictional braking system used in vehicles in which compressed air is being pressed on a piston which further applies the pressure to the brake pad eventually leading the vehicle to come at rest. Air brakes are used in large & heavy vehicles, particularly those having multiple trailers which must be linked to the brake system, such as trucks, buses, trailers and semi-trailers and railroad trains. George Westinghouse first developed air brakes for use in railway service. The air brake system have a wider application in service brakes, parking brakes, and includes wider range of components such as control pedal, an air storage tank and various other components.

The air brake system works when the compressed air presses the piston thereby applying pressure on the brake pads eventually causing the vehicle to stop. It comprises several components including compressor, governor, tank, air dryer, foot valve, brake chamber, and slack adjuster. Currently, there are two types of air brake system commonly available in the market which are effective and efficient to provide safety while driving. The air brake system is integrated in heavy and commercial vehicles to apply more massive brake effort. The increased demand for air brakes has positively impacted the air brake system market.

Air brakes systems are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in awareness among consumers about vehicle safety and security while driving.

The global air brake system market is segmented based on type, component, rolling stock type, vehicle type and region. Based on type, the air brake system market is categorized into air disc brake and air drum brake. Based on component, the air brake system market is classified into compressor, governor, tank, air dryer, foot valve, brake chamber, slack adjuster and others. Based on vehicle type, the air brake system market is categorized into truck, bus and rolling stock. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the air brakes system market include Knorr-Bremse, Wabco, Meritor, Haldex, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabtec, Nabtesco, TSE Brakes, Federal-Mogul Sorl Auto Parts and others holds major air brake system market share.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global air brake system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

o Air Disc Brake

o Air Drum Brake



By Component

o Compressor

o Governor

o Tank

o Air Dryer

o Foot valve

o Brake chamber

o Slack adjuster

o Others

By Vehicle Type

o Trucks

o Bus

o Rolling Stock



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- UK

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Turkey

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA



