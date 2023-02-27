Air Brake System Market Size Worth USD 7.36 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B C, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The air brake system market size was valued at USD 5.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing demand for commercial vehicles, especially in developing countries, and the implementation of strict regulations regarding vehicle safety are the primary factors driving revenue growth in the global air brake system market.

Drivers:

The growing demand for commercial vehicles, such as heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and buses, is driving the growth of the air brake system market. With the expansion of global trade and e-commerce, there has been an increase in the demand for commercial vehicles for logistics and transportation purposes. Additionally, the increasing population and urbanization have led to an increase in construction activities, which has further fueled the demand for commercial vehicles.

In addition, strict regulations by government authorities for vehicle safety are driving the adoption of air brake systems in commercial vehicles. For instance, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. has implemented regulations for improving vehicle safety, including the requirement for air brake systems in commercial vehicles. Similarly, the European Union has implemented the ECE R13 regulation for commercial vehicles, which mandates the use of air brake systems in all heavy commercial vehicles.

Restraints:

The high cost of air brake systems is one of the major restraints in the growth of the air brake system market. The cost of air brake systems is higher than that of hydraulic brake systems, which are commonly used in small and medium-sized commercial vehicles. This factor limits the adoption of air brake systems, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Moreover, the complexity of air brake systems and the need for periodic maintenance can also act as a restraint in the market. Air brake systems require periodic inspection and maintenance to ensure their proper functioning. This can be a challenging task, especially for small and medium-sized fleet operators who may not have the necessary resources and expertise.

Growth Projections:

The air brake system market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, and revenue is projected to increase from USD 5.09 Billion in 2021 to USD 7.36 Billion in 2030. The growing demand for commercial vehicles, coupled with the implementation of strict regulations regarding vehicle safety, is expected to drive the growth of the air brake system market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

One of the current trends in the air brake system market is the increasing adoption of electronic air brake systems. Electronic air brake systems offer several advantages over traditional pneumatic air brake systems, such as improved braking performance, reduced maintenance requirements, and better control and monitoring of the braking system.

Another trend in the market is the integration of air brake systems with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics systems. Integration with ADAS can improve vehicle safety by providing alerts to drivers in case of potential accidents, while integration with telematics systems can provide real-time data on the status and performance of the braking system.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Wabco Holdings Inc., Meritor, Inc., Knorr-Bremse AG, Haldex AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, TSE Brakes, Inc., Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Nabtesco Corporation, and Accuride Corporation.

On 24 May 2022 , ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced the launch of its new air disc brake system for commercial vehicles, which offers improved performance and reduced maintenance requirements.

, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced the launch of its new air disc brake system for commercial vehicles, which offers improved performance and reduced maintenance requirements. On 11 April 2022 , Meritor, Inc. announced the acquisition of AA Gear & Manufacturing, a manufacturer of precision machined components and sub-assemblies for the automotive, defense, and aerospace industries.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 5.09 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 4.2 % Size Forecast to 2030 USD 7.36 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, Component, Vehicle Type, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Knorr-Bremse AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Meritor, Inc., Haldex, Wabtec Corporation, Nabtesco Automotive Corporation, Brake Systems Inc., Tenneco Inc., SORL Auto Parts, Inc., and Grindlays Engine Parts Pvt. Ltd. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented the global Air Brakes System based on type, component, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Air Disc Brake



Air Drum Brake

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Compressor



Governor



Tank



Air Dryer



Foot Valve



Brake Chamber



Slack Adjuster



Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Trucks



Bus



Rolling Stock

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U . K .

K



France





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM

LATAM

Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Rest of Middle East & Africa

