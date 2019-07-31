Air Bud Entertainment Announces the Company's First-Ever Doggone TV Series

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Bud Entertainment (ABE), the creators of the iconic 'Air Bud' Golden Retriever films that became a staple for generations of moviegoers, and the groundbreaking 'Disney Air Buddies' talking puppy adventures, proudly announce 'PUP ACADEMY,' an exciting all-new live-action family adventure to air on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW. Fittingly, the action-packed pilot episode debuts on 'National Dog Day' -- August 26th (2:00-3:00 P.M. EDT/PDT). After the premiere, the series returns with new episodes on weekdays at 2:00 P.M. EDT/PDT, beginning September 4th.

'PUP ACADEMY' introduces audiences to a fantastic cast of new talking canines, and stars award-winning Christian Convery (Descendants 3, Beautiful Boy) in a live-action role. Transporting a whole new generation to the 'Air Bud' world where animals speak too, the fun and fast-action first season of 'PUP ACADEMY' includes 22 all-new episodes.

The action-packed 'PUP ACADEMY' story centers around three pup friends -- Spark, Corazon and Whiz -- who meet in their first year at the Academy. The puppies attend the Academy to learn how to become man's best friend, but the new students quickly discover a mysterious threat to not only the academy, but to the very core of friendships between dogs and humans everywhere.

'PUP ACADEMY' also stars Don Lake (Zootopia) and Aria Birch (Freaks). It is created and executive produced by Anna McRoberts and directed and co-executive produced by ABE founder and CEO, Robert Vince. The film arrives more than 20 years after the debut of the original 'Air Bud' film debuted, introducing the world to basketball playing Golden Retriever, 'Buddy.' The start of an entertainment franchise that has become nothing short of a phenomenon, Air Bud Entertainment-branded content connects universal themes of family, friendship, and triumph of the soul. It can now be experienced in 190 countries, in over 20 languages.

The company's portfolio currently features 22 films, also including the Air Buddies features that were produced in partnership with Walt Disney Home Entertainment, that have consistently been the #1 selling live-action direct-to-home titles during their releases. ABE also created the MVP franchise with Warner Brothers, and most recently four movies from the Pup Star franchise which have been popular on Netflix.

'PUP ACADEMY' will be supported by an extensive slate of partnerships. They include Extended Stay America hotels, Dogsters Ice Cream Style Treats for Dogs and Color Me Mine pottery studios.

Air Bud Entertainment is the premium brand for live action family movies and TV series. The Company has created over 22 family movies and five movie franchises that are licensed around the globe including the five Air Bud movies; seven Air Buddies movies with two Santa Paws movies in partnership with Disney, along with the new four movie Pup Star franchise for Netflix. ABE also created and produced the new series Pup Academy that will air on Disney Channel in the U.S. and release as a Netflix Original around the globe.

Air Bud Entertainment is a fully integrated studio that produces all aspects of the creative and production process, including writing, directing, producing, post-production and visual effects. The Company also markets and licenses its movie franchise/series directly. Air Bud Entertainment is based in Malibu, California and its studios are in Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

