Air Bud Entertainment Invites Families To Go Around The World!

Featuring a soundtrack of paw-tapping new songs, PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR is the newest feature-length addition to the popular dog-filled PUP STAR family film franchise. The franchise launched in 2016 with the overwhelming hit PUP STAR and continued in 2017 with PUP STAR: BETTER 2GETHER, which recently (3/23/18) had its world broadcast premiere on Disney Channel. Both films are currently available on NETFLIX.

The PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR global adventure reunites the film's live-action cast including Makenzie Moss (Steve Jobs) as Tiny's owner, Lou; David Deluise (The Wizards of Waverly Place) as her father, Denisse Ojeda as the family's loyal nanny Ida; Reggie De Leon (Disney's stage version of Aladdin) as her manager Shep; and features the return of Jed Rees (Deadpool) as the delightfully bad Roland.

A tail-waggin' selection of talent returns to provide voices for the film's canine stars, including top music icon Ziggy Marley (as Dog Gnarly); John Ratzenberger voices Grandpa Growl; YouTube sensation Mackenzie Sol (The X-Factor) returns as P.U.P.; and 13-year old singing sensation Kaitlyn Maher (America's Got Talent) returns as the voice of Tiny and sister Scrappy. The film also returns the voices of George Newbern, Diedrich Bader, Nikki Blonsky, Steve Valentine, Brian Hull and Jonathan Mangum. Exciting new vocal talents include Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock) as Raji, the slumdog crooner from India; and Jorge Diaz (Disney's Elena Of Avalor) as Julio, the Mexican heartthrob.

PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR is produced by Air Bud Entertainment, the creative force behind the #1 live-action, direct-to-home movies in the family category. The film is directed by 'Air Bud' and 'Disney Air Buddies' veteran Robert Vince, produced by Anna McRoberts and written by Robert Vince.

Official (FULL) Film Synopsis : PUP STAR is back and bigger than ever as the hit singing-pup competition show goes global! After achieving international stardom, Tiny the adorable Yorkie joins the celebrity judges for the first-ever Pup Star World Tour. The judges each welcome their favorite contestant from around the world to the Pup Star pack, training them to compete for the new title of global pup star champion. India's Raji joins Team Growl, China's Ming joins Team Paw-Paw, Nigeria's Mobo joins Team Gnarley, and Mexico's dashing telenovela star Julio joins Team Tiny. Talented, irresistible, and massively arrogant, Julio throws a wrench into Tiny's personal life when he invites himself to stay with the family in Chicago while they rehearse for the grand finale. But while Tiny's distracted by her protégé, Bark, Roland and Kano have other plans. The Mean Team are up to their old antics, doing everything they can to take Tiny down and regain control of Pup Star.

When the families of the judges go missing, and Bark's plan becomes exposed, an incredible secret is revealed! Can Tiny stop Bark from ruining the spirit of Pup Star? A fun, big scale musical adventure, PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR features a rich tapestry of fantastic new songs, and a heart-warming story where they discover that family is being one pack, one voice, singing in harmony!

ONE-SENTENCE LOGLINE : Air Bud Entertainment's PUP STAR is back, with an all-new movie that takes the popular singing dogs on a trip around the world, where Tiny and friends find fantastic new songs and meet exciting new canine singers that prove music really is the universal language!

About Air Bud Entertainment

Air Bud Entertainment is the premium brand for live action family movies and TV series. The Company has created over 22 family movies and five movie franchises that are licensed around the globe including the five Air Bud movies; seven Air Buddies movies with two Santa Paws movies in partnership with Disney, along with the new four movie Pup Star franchise for Netflix. ABE also recently announced its new series Puppy Prep Academy with Disney Channel in the U.S.

Air Bud Entertainment is a fully integrated studio that produces all aspects of the creative and production process, including writing, directing, producing, post-production and visual effects. The Company also markets and licenses its movie franchise/series directly. Air Bud Entertainment is based in Malibu, California and its studios are in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Visit and subscribe to http://www.AIRBUD.com and ABE YouTube.

PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR has a running time of 87 minutes and is not rated.





