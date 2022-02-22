Air Canada Affirms Market Leadership by Expanding its North American Network this Summer as Recovery Accelerates
Feb 22, 2022, 06:00 ET
- Seven New Routes launching from three Canadian hubs
- Restoration of 41 North American routes, return to 11 North American cities
- Air Canada offers the most seats, frequencies of any Canadian carrier with 90% of its pre-pandemic North American capacity this summer
- Air Canada's leadership and unique extensive network will stimulate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry
MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced an expansion of its North American network for Summer 2022 as the carrier's recovery from COVID accelerates. With the launch of new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, as well as the restoration of 41 North American routes, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.
New services will be launching to the U.S. from Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit, Toronto to Salt Lake City, and Vancouver to Austin. Within Canada, three new routes will begin between Montreal and Gander, Calgary and Fort St John, and Vancouver and Halifax. Additionally, service will be restored on 41 North American routes, including: 13 routes from Toronto, nine from Montreal, five from Ottawa, five from Vancouver, four from Calgary, three from Halifax, and two from Edmonton. The routes are timed to connect with Air Canada's domestic, U.S. and international network at the airline's global hubs in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.
"Canadians are ready to travel, and we're excited to be offering a very significant growth in our schedule this summer. With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent, including seven new city pairs from our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, and the resumption of 41 suspended or previously announced new routes. These changes will also grow and cement our position as the leading carrier of choice in the transborder market, with the most non-stop flying between Canada and the U.S. and as the foreign carrier with the most service to the U.S. Moreover, our revitalized North American network, designed to connect easily with our global network, gives customers by far the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.
"To match our unrivalled network, we are also enhancing our award-winning airport and onboard services. All 23 of our Maple Leaf Lounges are now open, with new features such as ordering from your seat for safety and greater convenience, and we have introduced a range of touchless airport services that make the check-in and boarding process more convenient. Customers can also benefit from our transformed Aeroplan program, which offers members greater value and flexibility when redeeming reward travel. And, of course, all customers will enjoy Air Canada's industry leading customer service, recognized at the most recent Skytrax World Airline Awards, where our people won for Best Airline Employees in Canada and in North America."
Award Winning Service
Select routes will feature wide-body aircraft with Air Canada Signature Class, with lie flat seating, and Premium Economy. Seats in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.
Air Canada's onboard services on flights greater than two hours feature new Economy Class Bistro selections, including products by Canadian brands and partners, such as meals inspired by celebrated Montreal Chef Jerome Ferrer.
All customers can collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.
New Transborder and Domestic Routes
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Frequency
|
Start Date
|
AC 799
|
Toronto
|
Salt Lake City
|
Thu, Sat, Sun
|
02 JUN
|
AC 8567
AC 8569
|
Montreal
|
Atlanta
|
Double Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 8581
AC 8583
|
Montreal
|
Detroit
|
Double Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 1062
|
Vancouver
|
Austin
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun
|
01 JUN
|
AC 7900
|
Montreal
|
Gander
|
Daily
|
25 JUN
|
AC 362
|
Vancouver
|
Halifax
|
Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8453
|
Calgary
|
Fort St. John
|
Daily
|
01 MAY
Returning and Previously Announced New Routes
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Frequency
|
Start Date
|
AC 8680
AC 8682
|
Toronto
|
Baltimore
|
Double Daily
|
15 MAY
|
AC 8745
AC 8747
|
Toronto
|
Charlotte
|
Double Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8705
AC 8707
|
Toronto
|
Cincinnati
|
Double Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8895
AC 8897
|
Toronto
|
Indianapolis
|
Double Daily
|
15 MAY
|
AC 513
|
Toronto
|
Portland
|
Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri
|
27 JUN
|
AC 8795
AC 8797
|
Toronto
|
St. Louis
|
Double Daily
|
07 MAY
|
AC 8590
|
Toronto
|
Hartford
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 8917
|
Toronto
|
Milwaukee
|
Daily
|
01 JUL
|
AC 8677
|
Toronto
|
New Orleans
|
Daily
|
01 JUL
|
AC 8865
|
Toronto
|
Kansas City
|
Daily
|
01 JUL
|
AC 1941
|
Toronto
|
Fort McMurray
|
Tues, Thu, Sat
|
03 MAY
|
AC 1975
|
Toronto
|
Nanaimo
|
Mon, Wed, Fri
|
29 JUN
|
AC 8410
|
Toronto
|
Gander
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 8791
|
Montreal
|
Pittsburgh
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 8735
|
Montreal
|
Raleigh
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 8759
|
Montreal
|
Baltimore
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 8771
|
Montreal
|
Nashville
|
Thu, Fri, Sat
|
02 JUN
|
AC 1285
|
Montreal
|
Phoenix
|
Tue, Sat
|
03 MAY
|
AC 527
|
Montreal
|
San Diego
|
Wed, Fri, Sun
|
20 MAY
|
AC 515
|
Montreal
|
Seattle
|
Daily
|
31 MAY
|
AC 1685
|
Montreal
|
Victoria
|
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat
|
03 JUN
|
AC 8543
|
Montreal
|
Regina
|
Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8545
|
Montreal
|
Saskatoon
|
Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 532
|
Vancouver
|
Boston
|
Daily
|
04 JUN
|
AC 8596
|
Vancouver
|
Sacramento
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 539
|
Vancouver
|
Anchorage
|
Daily
|
07 MAY
|
AC 8482
|
Vancouver
|
Yellowknife
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 1870
|
Vancouver
|
Quebec
|
Mon, Wed, Fri
|
02 MAY
|
AC 8869
|
Ottawa
|
Washington-Reagan
|
Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8109
|
Ottawa
|
Winnipeg
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 8182
|
Ottawa
|
Charlottetown
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 8098
|
Ottawa
|
Quebec City
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
|
AC 7701
AC 7705
AC 7709
AC 7711
|
Ottawa
|
Toronto Island
|
Up to 4 times Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8661
|
Halifax
|
Boston
|
Daily
|
24 JUN
|
AC 8549
|
Halifax
|
Goose Bay
|
Daily
|
30 APR
|
AC 584
|
Calgary
|
New York-Newark
|
Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 392
|
Calgary
|
Halifax
|
Daily
|
30 APR
|
AC 1872
|
Calgary
|
Quebec
|
Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8289
|
Calgary
|
Castlegar
|
Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8563
|
Edmonton
|
San Francisco
|
Daily
|
01 MAY
|
AC 8113
|
Edmonton
|
Yellowknife
|
Daily
|
01 JUN
Air Canada may continue to adjust its schedule as more opportunities arise or based on COVID-19's trajectory and the further easing of government travel restrictions.
Travel Policy: Book with confidence
Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.
To book your next trip and for most updated schedule, visit aircanada.com.
Travelling internationally? Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.
Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com
Media Resources:
SOURCE Air Canada
Share this article