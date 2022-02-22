Air Canada Affirms Market Leadership by Expanding its North American Network this Summer as Recovery Accelerates

Seven New Routes launching from three Canadian hubs

Restoration of 41 North American routes, return to 11 North American cities

Air Canada offers the most seats, frequencies of any Canadian carrier with 90% of its pre-pandemic North American capacity this summer

Air Canada's leadership and unique extensive network will stimulate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced an expansion of its North American network for Summer 2022 as the carrier's recovery from COVID accelerates. With the launch of new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, as well as the restoration of 41 North American routes, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.

New services will be launching to the U.S. from Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit, Toronto to Salt Lake City, and Vancouver to Austin. Within Canada, three new routes will begin between Montreal and Gander, Calgary and Fort St John, and Vancouver and Halifax. Additionally, service will be restored on 41 North American routes, including: 13 routes from Toronto, nine from Montreal, five from Ottawa, five from Vancouver, four from Calgary, three from Halifax, and two from Edmonton. The routes are timed to connect with Air Canada's domestic, U.S. and international network at the airline's global hubs in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

"Canadians are ready to travel, and we're excited to be offering a very significant growth in our schedule this summer. With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent, including seven new city pairs from our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, and the resumption of 41 suspended or previously announced new routes. These changes will also grow and cement our position as the leading carrier of choice in the transborder market, with the most non-stop flying between Canada and the U.S. and as the foreign carrier with the most service to the U.S. Moreover, our revitalized North American network, designed to connect easily with our global network, gives customers by far the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"To match our unrivalled network, we are also enhancing our award-winning airport and onboard services. All 23 of our Maple Leaf Lounges are now open, with new features such as ordering from your seat for safety and greater convenience, and we have introduced a range of touchless airport services that make the check-in and boarding process more convenient. Customers can also benefit from our transformed Aeroplan program, which offers members greater value and flexibility when redeeming reward travel. And, of course, all customers will enjoy Air Canada's industry leading customer service, recognized at the most recent Skytrax World Airline Awards, where our people won for Best Airline Employees in Canada and in North America."

Award Winning Service

Select routes will feature wide-body aircraft with Air Canada Signature Class, with lie flat seating, and Premium Economy. Seats in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Air Canada's onboard services on flights greater than two hours feature new Economy Class Bistro selections, including products by Canadian brands and partners, such as meals inspired by celebrated Montreal Chef Jerome Ferrer.

All customers can collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

New Transborder and Domestic Routes

Flight From To Frequency Start Date AC 799 Toronto Salt Lake City Thu, Sat, Sun 02 JUN AC 8567 AC 8569 Montreal Atlanta Double Daily 01 JUN AC 8581 AC 8583 Montreal Detroit Double Daily 01 JUN AC 1062 Vancouver Austin Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 01 JUN AC 7900 Montreal Gander Daily 25 JUN AC 362 Vancouver Halifax Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun 01 MAY AC 8453 Calgary Fort St. John Daily 01 MAY

Returning and Previously Announced New Routes

Flight From To Frequency Start Date AC 8680 AC 8682 Toronto Baltimore Double Daily 15 MAY AC 8745 AC 8747 Toronto Charlotte Double Daily 01 MAY AC 8705 AC 8707 Toronto Cincinnati Double Daily 01 MAY AC 8895 AC 8897 Toronto Indianapolis Double Daily 15 MAY AC 513 Toronto Portland Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 27 JUN AC 8795 AC 8797 Toronto St. Louis Double Daily 07 MAY AC 8590 Toronto Hartford Daily 01 JUN AC 8917 Toronto Milwaukee Daily 01 JUL AC 8677 Toronto New Orleans Daily 01 JUL AC 8865 Toronto Kansas City Daily 01 JUL AC 1941 Toronto Fort McMurray Tues, Thu, Sat 03 MAY AC 1975 Toronto Nanaimo Mon, Wed, Fri 29 JUN AC 8410 Toronto Gander Daily 01 JUN AC 8791 Montreal Pittsburgh Daily 01 JUN AC 8735 Montreal Raleigh Daily 01 JUN AC 8759 Montreal Baltimore Daily 01 JUN AC 8771 Montreal Nashville Thu, Fri, Sat 02 JUN AC 1285 Montreal Phoenix Tue, Sat 03 MAY AC 527 Montreal San Diego Wed, Fri, Sun 20 MAY AC 515 Montreal Seattle Daily 31 MAY AC 1685 Montreal Victoria Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 03 JUN AC 8543 Montreal Regina Daily 01 MAY AC 8545 Montreal Saskatoon Daily 01 MAY AC 532 Vancouver Boston Daily 04 JUN AC 8596 Vancouver Sacramento Daily 01 JUN AC 539 Vancouver Anchorage Daily 07 MAY AC 8482 Vancouver Yellowknife Daily 01 JUN AC 1870 Vancouver Quebec Mon, Wed, Fri 02 MAY AC 8869 Ottawa Washington-Reagan Daily 01 MAY AC 8109 Ottawa Winnipeg Daily 01 JUN AC 8182 Ottawa Charlottetown Daily 01 JUN AC 8098 Ottawa Quebec City Daily 01 JUN AC 7701 AC 7705 AC 7709 AC 7711 Ottawa Toronto Island Up to 4 times Daily 01 MAY AC 8661 Halifax Boston Daily 24 JUN AC 8549 Halifax Goose Bay Daily 30 APR AC 584 Calgary New York-Newark Daily 01 MAY AC 392 Calgary Halifax Daily 30 APR AC 1872 Calgary Quebec Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun 01 MAY AC 8289 Calgary Castlegar Daily 01 MAY AC 8563 Edmonton San Francisco Daily 01 MAY AC 8113 Edmonton Yellowknife Daily 01 JUN

Air Canada may continue to adjust its schedule as more opportunities arise or based on COVID-19's trajectory and the further easing of government travel restrictions.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

To book your next trip and for most updated schedule, visit aircanada.com.

Travelling internationally? Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada