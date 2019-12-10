Air Canada Announces New Service from Nashville to Montreal Next Summer

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced a new seasonal summer route between Nashville and Montreal, the only non-stop connection between these two cities, beginning in June. The new route will be operated by Air Canada Express on a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins. It complements existing year-round service from Nashville to Toronto.

"This route strengthens our position in Nashville and the region, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S. It will appeal to Canadian customers who want to experience the music scene in Tennessee and also allow Nashville residents to experience the vibrant summer season in Montreal, while also allowing for onward travel through our growing Montreal international hub. U.S. customers will also be able to take advantage of plentiful connecting opportunities to our extensive domestic and global markets," said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada.

"This announcement is great news for Nashville and the Middle Tennessee market we serve," said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO. "Montreal is yet another attractive international destination and adds more depth to BNA's growing portfolio of nonstop routes. I look forward to visiting Montreal in the very near future."

Nashville-Montreal (Between June 1 and October 25, 2020)

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week AC7713 Nashville 08:25 Montreal 11:51 Daily (Begins June 2) AC7714 Montreal 18:05 Nashville 19:48 Daily

The flights are timed to provide connectivity through Air Canada's North American and international network to destinations such as Shanghai, Tokyo, Paris and London.

Air Canada also announced today additional summer 2020 non-stop enhancements between the U.S. and Canada: A daily flight between Boston and Calgary, and a second daily flight between Newark and Vancouver.

