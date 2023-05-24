Air Canada Cargo Inaugurates Freighter Service into Punta Cana International Airport

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo yesterday operated its first commercial flight into Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with its Boeing 767 freighter. The service will be operated once per week. 

"We are excited to add yet another destination to our expanding freighter network. This new service builds upon our capabilities to serve the island through Air Canada's passenger network, providing consistent year-round cargo capacity for our key customers in the region," said Jon Turner, Vice President, Cargo at Air Canada. 

Air Canada Cargo's flight to Punta Cana is the latest addition to its worldwide freighter network, following recently launched freighter services to San José, Basel, Liege, Dallas, Atlanta and Bogota. 

"We are pleased to welcome the first freighter flight from our allies of Air Canada Cargo. As winners of the Airports Council's International Airport Service Quality Awards for seven consecutive years, we are confident that this will contribute to the excellence and diversification of our cargo operations," affirmed Giovanni Rainieri, director of Airside Operations at Punta Cana International Airport.

About Air Canada Cargo

Air Canada Cargo is an award-winning provider of air cargo services. It is Canada's largest air cargo provider as measured by cargo capacity, with a presence in over 50 countries and self-handled hubs in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, London, and Frankfurt. As the dedicated air freight division of Air Canada, Air Canada Cargo offers reliable air freight lift and connectivity across six continents using Air Canada's domestic and international passenger and freighter flights, and trucking services. For more information, please visit: aircanadacargo.com 

About Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)

Inaugurated in 1983, it is the first private airport for international commercial use in the world, the busiest in the Dominican Republic and the one with the greatest connectivity in the Caribbean, connecting 70 destinations around the world, handling eight million passengers a year.

It has two runways, 27 boarding gates, 30 aircraft parking areas and three VIP lounges. It also has its own Recycling and Incineration Center, where 60% of the waste it generates is recycled.

Punta Cana International Airport has been awarded for the past seven years as the "Best Airport by Size and Region" in the category of 5 to 15 million passengers in the Caribbean and Latin America, awarded by the Airports Council International (ACI).

