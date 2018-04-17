Air Canada Elevates Transcontinental Service for Premium U.S. Customers with new Air Canada Signature Service

Air Canada Signature Service customers will receive priority service at every stage of the journey, including access to airport concierge services, expedited check-in and security clearance, priority baggage handling and preferential boarding. Customers will also enjoy Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge access and, for eligible customers connecting onward to international destinations at Toronto-Pearson, access to the exclusive Air Canada Signature Suite, featuring à la carte restaurant dining from a menu created by celebrated Canadian chef David Hawksworth.

"Our new Air Canada Signature Service and Air Canada Signature Class brands reflect the ongoing refinements to our premium travel service. We know our premium customers travelling on longer flight itineraries, such as overnight transcontinental flights, place a high value on convenience and comfort when in airports or onboard an aircraft. We are the first North American airline designating aircraft with lie-flat seats for U.S. originating premium customers travelling select transborder routes on non-stop flights so that they can arrive fully rested in Canada," said Benjamin Smith, President of Passenger Airlines, Air Canada.

Available starting today on all Air Canada international flights and beginning June 1 on select transcontinental flights within North America, Air Canada Signature Service and Air Canada Signature Class will incorporate and elevate the award-winning attributes of Air Canada's International Business Class, featuring its next generation lie-flat suites. Air Canada Signature Service will be available on select transborder and domestic Canadian transcontinental flights when operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Boeing 777, Boeing 767 and Airbus A330 aircraft. This includes routes between Toronto and the cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver, and between Vancouver and the cities of New York-Newark and Montreal.

To note, Air Canada Signature Service with lie-flat suites to provide a full night's rest will be available daily on the following North American non-stop overnight flights beginning June 1.

Flight Departs Arrives Aircraft AC788 Los Angeles 22:15 Toronto 05:52 + 1 day Boeing 787-9 AC754 San Francisco 22:45 Toronto 06:37 + 1 day Boeing 787-9 AC126 Vancouver 22:35 Toronto 05:55 + 1 day Boeing 777

Air Canada Signature Service also introduces new amenities to make the journey even more comfortable, including:

For transcontinental travellers, the introduction of celebrity-chef David Hawksworth inspired menu items on flights serving lunch or dinner, enhanced wine and premium spirits, and the added option of espresso and cappuccino served with dessert or a new cheese selection;





inspired menu items on flights serving lunch or dinner, enhanced wine and premium spirits, and the added option of espresso and cappuccino served with dessert or a new cheese selection; On all routes, customers will be able to enjoy the new Air Canada Signature Cocktail and for international travellers Laurent-Perrier champagne;





On international flights, updated onboard menu items from chef David Hawksworth and a South Asian menu by chef Vikram Vij on flights to Mumbai and New Delhi , complemented by an expanded wine selection chosen by Air Canada sommelier Véronique Rivest; service on new restaurant style dishware and glassware;





and a South Asian menu by chef on flights to and , complemented by an expanded wine selection chosen by Air Canada sommelier Véronique Rivest; service on new restaurant style dishware and glassware; Additional bedding to enhance the sleep experience;





At Air Canada's Toronto -Pearson global hub, full fare Air Canada Signature Class customers departing on International flights will have access to the Air Canada Signature Suite. The suite is an exclusive airport retreat, where eligible customers can dine à la carte at a complimentary, full-service restaurant from a menu created by chef Hawksworth, or enjoy, Moet & Chandon champagne, fine wines and premium cocktails in an intimate, Canadian-designed and decorated setting;





-Pearson global hub, full fare Air Canada Signature Class customers departing on International flights will have access to the Air Canada Signature Suite. The suite is an exclusive airport retreat, where eligible customers can dine at a complimentary, full-service restaurant from a menu created by chef Hawksworth, or enjoy, Moet & Chandon champagne, fine wines and premium cocktails in an intimate, Canadian-designed and decorated setting; For customers originating in Toronto -Pearson or arriving at Toronto -Pearson from a domestic Canada flight with onward international travel, Air Canada will also provide Air Canada Valet Service, powered by BMW, starting later in 2018. It is the first dedicated service offered by an airline in North America for customers booked in a premium cabin, where a dedicated fleet of BMW sedans whisk customers over the tarmac to connect, making connecting at Toronto -Pearson truly exclusive and seamless;





-Pearson or arriving at -Pearson from a domestic flight with onward international travel, Air Canada will also provide Air Canada Valet Service, powered by BMW, starting later in 2018. It is the first dedicated service offered by an airline in for customers booked in a premium cabin, where a dedicated fleet of BMW sedans whisk customers over the tarmac to connect, making connecting at -Pearson truly exclusive and seamless; For international travelers, personal comfort items by Canadian brands, including enhanced amenity kits by Want Les Essentiels, with premium care products by vitruvi.

