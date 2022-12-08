Air Canada Gets an Early Jump on U.S. Summer Travel with New Routes to JFK Airport from Toronto, Montreal
Dec 08, 2022, 08:00 ET
- New double-daily Toronto and daily Montreal services to JFK begin in March, cements leadership serving all three New York airports
- New four-times weekly Toronto-Sacramento starting in June
- Services restored on 11 U.S. routes beginning May 1, including Montreal-Nashville, Calgary-Los Angeles, Vancouver-Austin
- Increased frequency on more than a dozen other trans-border routes for Summer 2023
MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced three new U.S. routes, including service from Toronto and Montreal to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Toronto to Sacramento as part of its trans-border summer schedule. For summer 2023, Air Canada will also restore 11 suspended trans-border services and increase frequencies on 12 popular routes to the U.S. in rebuilding its global network following the pandemic.
"Air Canada is very pleased to offer customers the most choice of any carrier flying to the U.S. for Summer 2023, where we will operate more than 400 daily flights on 95 routes to 47 destinations. We are getting an early start with new routes to JFK from both Toronto and Montreal beginning March 26, and Toronto-Sacramento in June. As well, we will restore previously suspended routes and increase frequencies on existing routes as we rebuild our transborder schedule," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.
"Our U.S. summer schedule, which will complement our recently announced Canadian and international summer schedules, is designed to maximize connectivity within our network and offer the most seats on the most flights to the most destinations. Strengthened by our Transborder Joint Business Agreement with United Airlines, our schedule will also be attractive for sixth freedom global travellers flying internationally and strengthen our hub airports with more connection traffic."
Air Canada is further cementing its leadership as the largest international carrier serving the New York market, offering more than 3,500 seats on 39 daily flights from six Canadian cities (Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Halifax) into New York City's three major airports (JFK, Newark, LaGuardia).
New services to New York's JFK will begin March 26, with double daily service from Toronto and daily service from Montreal. Flights will be operated by Air Canada Jazz using an Embraer E175 aircraft with 76 seats in a Business and Economy Class configuration.
|
Flight
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Frequency
|
AC8899
|
New York JFK 12:45
|
Montreal 14:20
|
Daily
|
AC8898
|
Montreal 18:25
|
New York JFK 20:00
|
Daily
|
AC8553
|
New York JFK 10:00
|
Toronto 11:45
|
Daily
|
AC8554
|
Toronto 11:00
|
New York JFK 12:36
|
Daily
|
AC8555
|
New York JFK 13:25
|
Toronto 15:10
|
Daily
|
AC8556
|
Toronto 20:30
|
New York JFK 22:06
|
Daily
New service between Toronto and Sacramento will begin June 1, 2023. Flights will be operated year-round, four-days-a-week, by Air Canada using an Airbus A220-300 aircraft with 137 seats in a Business Class and Economy Class configuration.
|
Flight
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Days of Week
|
AC759
|
Toronto 18:30
|
Sacramento 20:55
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|
AC758
|
Sacramento 09:25
|
Toronto 17:15
|
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
In addition to the new Toronto-Sacramento service beginning in June, Air Canada's Halifax-Newark daily service starting December 16, 2022, its Montreal-Tampa three-times-weekly service, its Vancouver-Miami three-times-weekly service starting December 17, 2022, and its new Vancouver-Houston daily service starting December 16, 2022 will continue in the summer as year-round operations.
Transborder Flight Resumptions
|
Route
|
Start Date
|
Frequency
|
Vancouver-Austin
|
May 1, 2023
|
Three times weekly
|
Montreal-Nashville
|
May 1, 2023
|
Three times weekly
|
Calgary-Los Angeles
|
May 1, 2023
|
Daily
|
Toronto-Milwaukee
|
May 1, 2023
|
Daily
|
Montreal-Philadelphia
|
May 1, 2023
|
Two times daily
|
Montreal-Pittsburgh
|
May 1, 2023
|
Daily
|
Vancouver-Anchorage
|
May 1, 2023
|
Daily
|
Montreal-Seattle
|
May 15, 2023
|
Daily
|
Toronto-Hartford
|
June 1, 2023
|
Two times daily
|
Toronto-Salt Lake City
|
June 1, 2023
|
Three times weekly
|
Toronto-Kansas City
|
June 17, 2023
|
Daily
|
Toronto-Portland
|
June 17, 2023
|
Daily
|
Vancouver-Boston
|
June 17, 2023
|
Daily
Frequency Increases (transborder to the U.S)
|
Route
|
Frequency (Summer 2023 versus Summer 2022)
|
Vancouver-Seattle
|
Increases to six times daily from five daily
|
Vancouver-San Francisco
|
Increases to five times daily from four daily
|
Toronto-San Francisco
|
Increases to five times daily from three daily
|
Vancouver-San Diego
|
Increases to three times daily from twice daily
|
Vancouver-Newark
|
Increases to two times daily from once daily
|
Toronto-San Diego
|
Increases to two times daily from once daily
|
Toronto-Seattle
|
Increases to two times daily from once daily
|
Toronto-Minneapolis
|
Increases to four times daily from three daily
|
Toronto-Philadelphia
|
Increases to four times daily from three daily
|
Toronto-Pittsburgh
|
Increases to four times daily from three daily
|
Toronto-Washington (Reagan)
|
Increases to four times daily from twice daily
|
Toronto-Indianapolis
|
Increases to three times daily from twice daily
|
Toronto-Baltimore
|
Increases to three times daily from twice daily
|
Montreal-San Diego
|
Increases to daily from three times weekly
All Air Canada flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption and, where available, for eligible customers and Aeroplan members, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.
On October 13, 2022, Air Canada released its international summer schedule, including new European services, and on December 6, 2022, Air Canada released its Canadian domestic summer schedule, including a new Montreal-Fort McMurray service and restored routes and increased frequencies.
Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.
Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 88 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.
