Air Canada Unveils Expanded Economy Fare Structure to Satisfy Every Customer's Travel Needs

"Air Canada recognizes that people have different requirements when they travel, so we are expanding the range of choice for our Economy customers with our new suite of fares. Each fare type offers customers specific attributes as well as options to purchase additional benefits and amenities that vary based on the type selected, such as extra legroom, upgrade eligibility, or lounge access," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

All Economy fare types provide customers with Air Canada's award-winning service, complimentary carry-on baggage, free inflight entertainment, and the option to purchase onboard Wi-Fi access where available.

The five Economy fare types and their features are:

Latitude - Fully refundable ticket; Priority check-in; two complimentary checked bags; advanced seat selection and access to Preferred Seats when available; complimentary Air Canada Bistro Voucher; same-day changes; 125 per cent Aeroplan Miles accrual; and Maple Leaf Lounge access for purchase.

Comfort - Same-day standby (previously only available with Latitude); advanced seat selection and access to Preferred Seats when available; complimentary alcoholic beverage; complimentary checked bag; early boarding; 115 per cent Aeroplan Miles accrual; and Maple Leaf Lounge access for purchase.

Flex - Ticket changes permitted for a fee; advanced seat selection; complimentary checked bag; 100 per cent Aeroplan Miles accrual; and Maple Leaf Lounge access for purchase.

Standard - Ticket changes permitted for a fee; advance seat selection, and 50 per cent Aeroplan Miles accrual for transborder flights and 25 per cent Aeroplan Miles accrual for domestic flights.

Basic - Air Canada's most restrictive fare option will be available only for select routes and flights and for booking exclusively through Air Canada channels. These low fares do not permit changes, are not eligible for upgrades, and do not earn Aeroplan Miles. Customers have the option to pay for checked bags, advance seat selection, and food and alcohol on board.

The new range of economy fare types will be available for purchase on flights across the Air Canada fleet, including Air Canada Rouge, for flights within North America beginning April 4. For more details on Air Canada's new Economy fare options please see aircanada.com/economyfares

