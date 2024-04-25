Air Care Market size to increase by USD 4.59 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK , April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air care market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.59 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Care Market 2023-2027

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline 1.2 Online Type 2.1 Air freshener sprays 2.2 Electric air fresheners 2.3 Car air fresheners 2.4 Air freshener gels 2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC 3.2 North America 3.3 Europe 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

During the coming years, expect the offline market for aircare products to grow a lot. In 2022, it already had the biggest share globally. This includes places like big supermarkets, discount stores, and other shops. From 2017 to 2021, the offline segment kept getting bigger, reaching a value of USD6,902.66 million.

1.1 More Insights:

In supermarkets, you'll find lots of air fresheners with different smells, looks, and prices. This gives customers more choices, which can mean more sales. Supermarkets often have deals on household stuff, like air fresheners.

As more organized stores pop up, products like air fresheners become easier to find, helping the offline market for aircare grow even more.

Analyst Review

The Air Care Market encompasses a range of products designed to improve the quality of air in both residential and industrial indoor spaces. Key offerings include Room Air Moisturizers and Aircare Systems, such as Air Moisturizers and Aircare Dehumidifiers, which help regulate humidity levels.

Additionally, Air Purifiers, Aircare Diffusers, and Air Care Machines are essential for eliminating pollutants and odors caused by industrialization and pollution levels. Eco-friendly and Anti-Allergenic products, like Pure Aircare and Clean Air Care, are gaining popularity due to their ability to maintain healthy indoor air while minimizing environmental impact.

Sales of Cars and Automobiles also contribute to the market, as Air Fresheners, Odor Eliminators, and Sprays are frequently used to maintain a pleasant cabin atmosphere.

Market Overview

The Air Care market encompasses a range of products designed to improve indoor air quality. These include air purifiers, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air fresheners. Air purifiers utilize filters to remove pollutants, while dehumidifiers reduce moisture levels to prevent mold growth.

Humidifiers add moisture to dry environments, maintaining optimal comfort levels. Air fresheners provide a pleasing scent, masking unpleasant odors. Air conditioning systems with integrated air care features also play a significant role in this market.

Carbon monoxide detectors and air quality monitors are essential accessories, ensuring safety and maintaining healthy indoor environments. The Air Care market is projected to grow due to increasing awareness of indoor air quality and its impact on health.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

