Air Care Market to Exceed Valuation of US$ 16.7 Bn by 2031; States TMR Study

May 16, 2022, 21:30 ET
- Companies in air care market offering plant-based air fresheners and odor removal products for use in homes and vehicles to capture customer value; demand for products among car owners to rise
- Asia Pacific and Europe present vast potential revenues to market players; robust distribution channels to enable companies to tap into the avenues
ALBANY, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Design advancements in odor-elimination products and incorporation of plant-based essential oils in the ingredients have expanded avenues in the air care market. Growing awareness about the need for hygiene products for maintaining a fresh, healthy, and hygienic environment for inmates at homes has enriched sales prospects in the air care market. The global air care market is projected to surpass US$ 16.7 Bn by 2031.
Recent trends in the air care market suggest that small- and medium sized enterprises are gearing toward capitalizing on lucrative avenues in the rising sales of air fresheners for use in vehicles. Pioneers in the air care market are leaning on leveraging their competitive edge by incorporating novel natural-based ingredients. The research report on air care market found that eco-friendly air care products manufacturers are witnessing new avenues in eco-friendly products.
Future market demand for air care products, observes an in-depth TMR study, is likely to be shaped by inclination toward the e-commerce sales of products. Thy found that availability of a wide variety of products at affordable rates will fuel the adoption in home environment application. Consumers are increasingly demanding air fresheners for odor elimination at homes. The sales projections in the air care market found that spray/aerosol air fresheners have contributed a sizable revenue share in 2020.
Key Findings of Air Care Market Study
- Hygiene and Convenience of Use Propelling Products Advancements: Air care product manufacturers are focused on bringing design advancements to increase ease of use for consumers. Electric air fresheners, of note, are gaining popularity especially for use at homes and toilets. Products that allow to capture new value propositions are expected to shape the future market demand for air care. A case in point is several companies in the air care market leaning on zero-waste air fresheners.
- Eco-friendly Air Fresheners to Offer Value-grab Opportunities: Eco-friendly materials used in the packaging and in the ingredients are providing incremental growth avenues for companies in the air care market. The shift from synthetic to natural ingredients, notably plant-based fragrances, is expected to open many value-grab opportunities. Natural fragrances and perfumes are considered safer for users with some allergies and suffering from asthma.
- Rise in Adoption of Air Care Products in Vehicles Underpins Abundant Revenues: Stakeholders operating in the ait care market have found tremendous sales opportunities in the massive demand for air fresheners for use in vehicles. Rise in adoption of a variety of products hinges on the growing disposable incomes among urban consumers and the changing lifestyle.
Air Care Market: Key Drivers
- Growing need for odor-control and odor-elimination air fresheners for home environment is a key driver for the air care market. The trend of remarkable pace of urbanization in some developing regions of the world has expanded the horizon for the demand for air care products.
- The evolution of the air care market has been strengthened by rise in disposable incomes. Rise in ownership of vehicles in numerous economies around the world has been a key force in extending the canvas for stakeholders operating in the air care market.
Air Care Market: Regional Growth Dynamics
- Europe is estimated to hold a promising share of the global air care market. A well-established distribution channels and early adopters of innovative products including environment-friendly air care products are expected to fuel growth prospects of the regional market in the near future.
- Asia Pacific is projected to hold a leading share of the global air care market during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Rapid pace of urbanization and expanding distribution channels have catalysed profitable avenues over the years.
Air Care Market: Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the air care market are Sara Lee Corporation, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Rexair LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble Co., Newell Brands, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Air Delights Inc.
Global Air Care Market: Segmentation
Air Care Market, by Product Type
- Electric Air Fresheners
- Candle Air Fresheners
- Liquid Air Fresheners
- Gel Air Fresheners
- Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners
- Others (Incense Sticks, etc.)
Air Care Market, by Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Air Care Market, by Application
- Rooms
- Toilets
- Cars
Air Care Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Portals
- Company Owned Portals
- Offline
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Other Independent Retailers
Air Care Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
