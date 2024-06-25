Air Cargo Market size is set to grow by USD 63.5 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in E-commerce sales to boost air cargo market boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air cargo market size is estimated to grow by USD 63.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.91% during the forecast period. The air cargo industry is soaring thanks to a surge in e-commerce and express deliveries. This demand is fueling market growth, prompting carriers and logistics companies to expand their fleets and capacities. However, rising jet fuel prices pose a significant challenge.

E-commerce Takes Flight

The e-commerce boom is a major tailwind for air cargo. Consumers are increasingly shopping online, demanding fast and reliable deliveries. Companies like FedEx and UPS are capitalizing on this trend by offering speedy shipping solutions.

Temperature-Sensitive Cargo Heats Up

There's a growing need for airlifting temperature-sensitive products, particularly pharmaceuticals. To address this challenge, IATA established a certification program (CEIV Pharma) that ensures proper handling of such goods. This is expected to further propel the air cargo market.

Capacity Crunch Creates Turbulence

While demand for air cargo space is on the rise, supply isn't keeping pace. This capacity shortage is pushing up prices for shippers. Balancing growth with rising fuel costs will be a key challenge for air cargo companies.

Technology Takes Control

The air cargo industry is embracing digitalization and automation to streamline operations and boost efficiency. This includes using centralized and decentralized models for cargo handling, with hubs like Schiphol and Dubai playing a major role.

Looking Ahead: A Bumpy Ride

The air cargo market is poised for continued growth, driven by the global economy and consumer demand. However, rising fuel costs and potential capacity constraints could create turbulence. Companies that can navigate these challenges and leverage technology for efficiency will be best positioned for success.

