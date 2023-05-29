Air Cargo Market size to grow by 19.52 million tons between 2022 and 2027; Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc. among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market size is set to grow by 19.52 million tons from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The air cargo market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Cargo Market 2023-2027

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo are some of the major market participants. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a sample report

Air Cargo Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The air cargo market report covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increase in e-commerce sales to boost air cargo market

Growing demand from APAC

Rising demand from just-in-time manufacturers

Market Trends

Expected rise in demand for temperature-sensitive products

Rise in popularity of air cargo digitization

Increased focus on autonomous vehicles in logistics sector

Market Challenges

Expected rise in jet fuel prices

Fluctuation in import and export levels

Growth of seaborne trade as a substitute for air-borne trade

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market, download a PDF sample

Air Cargo Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

End-user

Manufacturing: The market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry has the highest market value because of the automotive industry, which is a part of the manufacturing industry.



FMCG And Retail



Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals



Other Industries

Type

Belly Cargo



Freighter

Geography

APAC: APAC is projected to contribute 30% of market growth by 2027. Air cargo services from APAC to countries from North America are expected to grow as various raw materials are shipped from APAC, where raw materials are available at a lower cost than in other regions of the world.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Air Cargo Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist air cargo market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air cargo market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air cargo market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air cargo market vendors

Air Cargo Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2023-2027 19.52 mn t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

