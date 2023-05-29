Air Cargo Market size to grow by 19.52 million tons between 2022 and 2027; Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc. among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

29 May, 2023, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market size is set to grow by 19.52 million tons from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The air cargo market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo are some of the major market participants.
Air Cargo Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The air cargo market report covers the following areas:
- Air Cargo Market Size
- Air Cargo Market Trends
- Air Cargo Market Industry Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Customer Landscape
Market Drivers
- Increase in e-commerce sales to boost air cargo market
- Growing demand from APAC
- Rising demand from just-in-time manufacturers
Market Trends
- Expected rise in demand for temperature-sensitive products
- Rise in popularity of air cargo digitization
- Increased focus on autonomous vehicles in logistics sector
Market Challenges
- Expected rise in jet fuel prices
- Fluctuation in import and export levels
- Growth of seaborne trade as a substitute for air-borne trade
In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market, download a PDF sample
Air Cargo Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis
- End-user
- Manufacturing: The market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry has the highest market value because of the automotive industry, which is a part of the manufacturing industry.
- FMCG And Retail
- Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals
- Other Industries
- Type
- Belly Cargo
- Freighter
- Geography
- APAC: APAC is projected to contribute 30% of market growth by 2027. Air cargo services from APAC to countries from North America are expected to grow as various raw materials are shipped from APAC, where raw materials are available at a lower cost than in other regions of the world.
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others
Air Cargo Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist air cargo market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the air cargo market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the air cargo market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air cargo market vendors
|
Air Cargo Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
19.52 mn t
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.24
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
