Air cargo market size to grow by 19.52 million tons, International players to dominate the market - Technavio

Dec 01, 2022, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many international players. The fragmentation is due to the presence of shippers, forwarders, consolidators, and airlines. In addition, there is intense competition created by overcapacity in the industry. Airlines also face strong competition from other modes of transportation, such as marine transportation.
The air cargo camera market size is projected to grow by 19.52 million tons from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report
Air cargo market 2023-2027: Scope
The air cargo market report covers the following areas:
Air cargo market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- End-user
- Manufacturing: The manufacturing segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry has the highest market value because of the growth of the automotive industry, which is a part of the manufacturing industry. Air cargo transport services provide fast and damage-free delivery. Hence, these services are preferred by several automotive components manufacturing companies.
- FMCG and retail
- Pharmaceuticals and chemicals
- Other industries
- Type
- Belly cargo
- Freighter
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Various raw materials are shipped from APAC, owing to the low cost of manufacturing and labor in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand. Hence, air cargo services from APAC to North America are expected to grow.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Air cargo market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in this air cargo market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air cargo market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the air cargo market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the air cargo market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air cargo market vendors
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related reports
Air charter services market by application and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027: This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (charter passenger, charter freight and others), type (business charter services and private charter services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). APAC has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for air cargo market vendors. The charter passenger segment is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Air freight services market by end-users and Geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: this report extensively covers air freight services market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant.
|
Air Cargo Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
169
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historical year
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
19.52 million tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.24
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Companies profiled
|
Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global air cargo market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global air cargo market 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 FMCG and retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on FMCG and retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on FMCG and retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on FMCG and retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on FMCG and retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Pharmaceuticals and chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Other industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Other industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Other industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Other industries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user (million t)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Belly cargo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Belly cargo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Belly cargo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Belly cargo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Belly cargo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Freighter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Freighter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Freighter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Freighter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Freighter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type (million t)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography (million t)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Air France KLM Martinair Cargo
- Exhibit 120: Air France KLM Martinair Cargo - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Air France KLM Martinair Cargo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Air France KLM Martinair Cargo - Key offerings
- 12.4 American Airlines Inc.
- Exhibit 123: American Airlines Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: American Airlines Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: American Airlines Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd
- Exhibit 126: CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 127: CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.6 Cargolux Airlines International SA
- Exhibit 129: Cargolux Airlines International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Cargolux Airlines International SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Cargolux Airlines International SA - Key offerings
- 12.7 Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
- Exhibit 132: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.8 China Airlines Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: China Airlines Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: China Airlines Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: China Airlines Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: China Airlines Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: China Airlines Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 140: China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Exhibit 144: Delta Air Lines Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Delta Air Lines Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Delta Air Lines Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Deutsche Post AG
- Exhibit 147: Deutsche Post AG - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Deutsche Post AG - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus
- 12.12 Emirates SkyCargo
- Exhibit 152: Emirates SkyCargo - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Emirates SkyCargo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Emirates SkyCargo - Key offerings
- 12.13 Etihad Airways PJSC
- Exhibit 155: Etihad Airways PJSC - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Etihad Airways PJSC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Etihad Airways PJSC - Key offerings
- 12.14 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 158: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 IAG Cargo
- Exhibit 162: IAG Cargo - Overview
- Exhibit 163: IAG Cargo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: IAG Cargo - Key offerings
- 12.16 Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 165: Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 167: Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Lufthansa Cargo
- Exhibit 169: Lufthansa Cargo - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Lufthansa Cargo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 171: Lufthansa Cargo - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article