Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market Size to Reach $427.5 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market By Device Type (Containers and Pallets), By Product Type (LD3, LD 6, LD11, M1, PMC, PAG, and Others), By Material Type (Composites, Metals, and Others), By Deck Type (Lower Deck and Main Deck), By Sales Type (Manufacturing and Repair), By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Military Aircraft), By Application Type (Passenger Aircraft and Freighter Aircraft), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

The 330-page report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's air cargo ULD market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. After a continuous interest in our air cargo container market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to develop another specific report on air cargo ULDs in order to provide crystal-clear picture of the market. The report provides market size, five-year trend (2013-2018), and five-year forecast (2019-2024). Furthermore, the report segments and analyses the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulation of growth strategies.

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market: Highlights

Cargo is an essential part of the airline business today. On an average, it contributes roughly 9% of an airline's revenue, which is more than twice the revenues from the first-class segment. The biggest benefit of air cargo ULD is that it allows bundling a large quantity of cargo into a single unit. This helps minimize airlines' operational cost by saving the ground crew's time and efforts.

The airline industry is looking for lightweight containers with the prime focus to enhance fuel efficiency as well as reduce carbon emissions. In the last decade, the industry has noticed remarkable research and development activities related to light-weighting containers. Many companies have succeeded in developing lightweight containers by forming strategic alliances with industry stakeholders. Major ULD management companies are opting for composite-made containers by replacing their heavy-weight metal containers.

As per Stratview Research, the global air cargo ULD market is likely to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 427.5 million in 2024. Growing cargo traffic (freight tonne-kilometers) owing to accelerating urbanization and increasing disposable income, increasing deliveries of commercial aircraft, increasing demand for lightweight ULDs, rising ULD fleet size, and advancements in technology are some of the major growth drivers of the market.

Click Here and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/177/air-cargo-unit-load-device-market.html

The research's findings suggest that container is expected to remain the larger device type in the market during the forecast period. High preference over pallets, a safer device to transport cargo, and easy to load and unload are major growth drivers of the containers segment. Pallet is also likely to witness a healthy growth rate in years to come.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as LD3, LD6, LD11, M1, PMC, PAG, and Others. LD3 is the most widely preferred ULD type on both passengers as well as cargo aircraft and is highly compatible with Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, such as B747, B767, B777, B787, A330, A350XWB, and A380. LD3 can also be interchangeably used by replacing another container type.

Based on the material type, the market is broken down into composite ULDs, metal ULDs, and other materials based ULDs. Composite-based ULD is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight containers to increase fuel efficiency is the major driver of the segment in addition to high durability and increased life of containers. Composite-based containers are about 20% to 40% lighter than that of similar-sized aluminum-based containers.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Exclusive Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/177/air-cargo-unit-load-device-market.html

Based on the aircraft type, wide-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest demand generator of cargo ULDs during the forecast period. High number of ULDs per aircraft, increasing share of wide-body aircraft, and increasing demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment. The aircraft type is also expected to experience the highest growth for the same period.

The key air cargo ULD manufacturers are Safran Cabin (Zodiac AirCargo Equipment), Nordisk Aviation Products, VRR Aviation, DokaSch GmbH, and Satco Inc. Development of lightweight containers, formation of partnership with ULD management companies, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global air cargo ULD market and has segmented the market in eight ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the eight ways in which the market is segmented:

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market, By Device Type

Containers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pallets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market, By Product Type

LD3 (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

LD6 (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

LD11 (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

M1 (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PMC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PAG (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market, By Deck Type

Lower Deck (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Main Deck (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market, By Sales Type

Manufacturing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Repair (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market, By Material Type

Composite-based ULD (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Metal-based ULD (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Material-based ULD (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market, By Aircraft Type

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market, By Application Type

Passenger Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Freighter Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Cargo Unit Load Device (ULD) Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: the Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Aerospace-Defense.html

Related premium market report from Stratview Research is:

Air Cargo Containers Market by Container Type (LD-3, LD-6, LD-11, M-1, and Others), by Material Type (Composite Container, Metal Container, and Other Containers), by Deck Type (Lower Deck and Main Deck), by Application Type (Passenger Aircraft and Freighter Aircraft), by Sales Type (Container Manufacturing and Container Repair), by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, and Military Aircraft), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176







SOURCE Stratview Research