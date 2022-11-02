Air Charter Services Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Charter Services Market share is expected to increase by USD 8.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.347% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Air Charter Services Market is estimated at 4.2% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between Moderate-High during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Charter Services Market 2021-2025

One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity

Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ) which are expected to range between Neutral from 2023-2027.

Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Air Charter Services Market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

The Air Charter Services Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd.

Air Charters Europe NV

Air Partner Ltd.

Asia Jet Sdn Bhd

ASIAN SKY GROUP

BlueStar Air Services

European Air Charter

Flexjet LLC

GlobeAir AG

Jet Aviation AG

Jet Linx Aviation LLC

Luxaviation S.A.

NetJets Aviation Inc.

PrivateFly Ltd.

Solairus Aviation

TAG Aviation

VistaJet Group Holding Ltd.

Wheels Up Partners LLC

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of Air Charter Services Segment

The market is segmented by Application(Charter passenger, Charter freight, Others), Type (Busines Charter Services, Private Charter Services), and Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

By Application - The Charter freight shows a gradual increase in construction demands and other factors from 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase in construction demands and other factors from Charter companies employ their knowledge to provide the finest solutions, such as long business trips or short business flights. Customers of air charter companies can choose their favorite route and plan their trips to suit their convenience. Trip requests for air charter services increased significantly in 2020.

Requests for a price quote that are submitted from a broker to an operator are referred to as trip requests. The increase in trip requests indicates both a shift in broker-operator contacts and a growth in demand for air charter services.

The increasing demand for cargo charter services is Notably Driving the Air Charter Services Market Growth

The growth of the air charter services industry is being driven by rising demand for cargo charter services. There is a significant demand for cargo charters, according to some of the biggest charter operators in the world. For air cargo suppliers and cargo charter companies, the increase in air cargo volumes is promising. Long-term charter agreements are also renewed as a result of this. Shipping of enormous and difficult-to-fit goods in comparison to the typical logistical containers and aircraft used by air cargo operators is one of the main causes of the rising demand for cargo charter companies. Last-minute capacity, unforeseen issues, time restrictions, and other urgent factors are some of the main causes of the increase in volume.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Air Charter Services Market Industry

The market is segmented by Geography- North America (The U.S. and Canada ), Europe (U.K., Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China , India, Japan , and South Korea ), South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Chile ) and The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , Saudi Arabia , Rest of the Middle East & Aftica).

APAC is projected to grow at a percentage of 34% by 2022. Comparatively speaking, the market for air charter services is expanding the fastest in APAC. North America is another region where providers might experience tremendous development potential. Over 5,000 operating airports and over 250,000 general aviation aircraft are located in the US. A significant increase in the number of flights and flying hours is boosting the market for air charter services, which is fueling the revival of domestic business aviation. The market in the area will benefit from the expanding number of private charter operators.

Air Charter Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.82 Billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Singapore, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd., Air Charters Europe NV, Air Partner Ltd., Asia Jet Sdn Bhd, ASIAN SKY GROUP, BlueStar Air Services, European Air Charter, Flexjet LLC, Gama Aviation Plc, GlobeAir AG, Jet Aviation AG, Jet Linx Aviation LLC, Luxaviation S.A., NetJets Aviation Inc., PrivateFly Ltd., Solairus Aviation, TAG Aviation, VistaJet Group Holding Ltd., and Wheels Up Partners LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Charter passenger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.4 Charter freight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Business charter services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Private charter services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd.

11.4 Air Partner Ltd.

11.5 Asia Jet Sdn Bhd

11.6 ASIAN SKY GROUP

11.7 Flexjet LLC

11.8 Gama Aviation Plc

11.9 GlobeAir AG

11.10 Jet Aviation AG

11.11 Jet Linx Aviation LLC

11.12 Luxaviation S.A.

11.13 NetJets Aviation Inc.

11.14 PrivateFly Ltd.

11.15 Solairus Aviation

11.16 TAG Aviation

11.17 VistaJet Group Holding Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

