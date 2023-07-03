Air Charter Services Market size to grow by USD 8,827.65 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for cargo charter services to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The air charter services market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,827.65 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Charter Services Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Air Charter Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Charter passenger, Charter freight, and Others), type (Business charter services and Private charter services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the charter passenger segment will be significant during the forecast period. For the business aviation industry, the market players are looking for an end-to-end payment platform. By making payment transactions easy and smooth, in the business aviation payment industry, it is notably contributing to the growth of the global air charter services market. Emerging economies like India are trying to get a higher market share in the global air charter services market by increasing their performance standards to ease growth and connectivity. This has brought a revolution in the business aviation payment industry. Thus, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global air charter services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global air charter services market.

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the air charter services market compared to other regions with 34% of growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is North America . The US is the largest contributor to the air charter services market in this region. In the US, there are over 250,000 general aviation aircraft as well as over 5,000 active airports. This is helping the air charter services market to drive the renewal of domestic business aviation with a rising in the number of flights and flight hours. In addition, the rising number of private charter operators will make a positive impact on the market in the region.

Air Charter Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing demand for cargo charter services is the key driver notably driving the air charter services market growth. Rapid demand for cargo charters is reported by some largest vendors across the globe. The rush in air cargo volumes has a positive impact on air cargo providers and cargo charter operators. This also results in the renewal of long-term charter contracts. Shipment of oversized and difficult-to-fit products in collation with the standard logistic containers and aircraft used by air cargo operators is the major reason for the rising demand for cargo charter operators. Furthermore, factors such as the nature of the freight, the use of remote or makeshift airstrips, and the use of airports that are not serviced by scheduled airlines are driving to make the decision to engage cargo charter operators. Hence, this will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Innovative additions to charter service portals are the primary trend driving the air charter industry growth. Major booking websites for air charters like PrivateFly, JetSetGo, and BookMyCharters have changed the framework of private jet booking, making it as easy as booking a cab online. Moreover, for instant bookings, these portals also offer other information and tools to obtain the knowledge required and make the best decision as per the client's requirements without the involvement of a middleman. This elimination of a middleman or agent also reduces the cost, which will drive the market growth during forecast growth.

Significant Challenges

Volatility in aviation fuel prices is the major challenge restricting market growth. The fuel-powered business jets are being used by most charter service providers. Customers get the freedom of selecting from different service operators for each flight as air charter services are priced on a pay-as-you-go basis. Furthermore, fuel prices can restrict the potential interest of buyers, as it will increase the cost of travel. Hence, this volatility in fuel prices is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Air Charter Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air charter services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the air charter services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air charter services market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air charter services market vendors

Air Charter Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,827.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Singapore, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd., Air Charters Europe NV, Air Partner Ltd., Asia Jet Sdn Bhd, ASIAN SKY GROUP, BlueStar Air Services, European Air Charter, Flexjet LLC, Gama Aviation Plc, GlobeAir AG, Jet Aviation AG, Jet Linx Aviation LLC, Luxaviation S.A., NetJets Aviation Inc., PrivateFly Ltd., Solairus Aviation, TAG Aviation, VistaJet Group Holding Ltd., and Wheels Up Partners LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio