Air charter services Market to Record 4.55% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Partner Plc, Asia Jet Partners Ltd. To emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Air Charter Services Market Size is expected to increase by USD 7.67 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of about 5%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth occupying 40% of the global market share. China and Singapore are the key markets for air charter services in the region. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The air charter services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies such as the launch of new innovative products and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

Air Charter Service Group Ltd.: The company offers air charter services to private charter owners.

Air Partner Plc: The company offers a range of aircraft charter options, ranging from a one-off aircraft charter to a long-term flight program, or an all-economy airliner to a VIP configured aircraft.

Asia Jet Partners Ltd.: The company provides private jet charter services through the CHARTER business segment.

Flexjet LLC: The company provides air charter services through its JET CARDS product segment.

GlobeAir AG: The company provides air charter services such as frequent flyer card programs and helicopter-related services.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The air charter services market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The region will provide significant growth opportunities for market players. The report also covers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across other regions such as Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. The US, the UK, and Germany are identified as prominent regions in the global air charter services market.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

The report identifies the increasing demand for cargo charters as one of the major factors fueling the growth of the global air charter services market. In addition, factors such as the shift toward aircraft renting and the introduction of membership programs will have an accelerating effect on the market's growth. However, the volatility in aviation fuel prices and the shortage of skilled pilots will hamper the growth of the market to some extent.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Related Reports:

Helicopter-based Transportation Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Boat and Yacht Transportation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Charter Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Air Charter Service Group Ltd., Air Partner Plc, Asia Jet Partners Ltd., Flexjet LLC, GlobeAir AG, Jet Aviation AG, Jet Linx Aviation LLC, NetJets Aviation Inc., VistaJet Group Holding Ltd., and Wheels Up Partners LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio