Air China Lands In Times Square, Expanding Brand Bridge Between U.S. And China

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air China illuminated Times Square's giant LED in celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival on February 17, 2026, bringing the spirit of the holiday to one of the world's most iconic urban landmarks.

Through this high-profile presence, Air China underscored its role as a vital bridge connecting cultures, economies, and communities, while reaffirming its commitment to international connectivity and the enduring relationship between China and the United States. Many people stopped to watch, expressed their admiration, and took photos to commemorate the moment.

As one of the largest airlines in China, Air China plays a central role in the country's civil aviation system and its international connectivity. With a global route network spanning Asia, Europe, North America, and other major regions, Air China connects China with key destinations worldwide, supporting cross-border travel, trade, and cultural exchange.

Air China has operated China-U.S. routes for more than four decades, serving as a vital bridge between the two nations. Through major U.S. gateways including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington D.C., the airline facilitates business cooperation, tourism development, academic exchange, and family connections. New York, as one of the world's leading global cities, remains a key hub in Air China's North American network.

Committed to safety, operational excellence, and service quality, Air China continues to enhance its product offerings and passenger experience. The airline provides multi-cabin services on long-haul routes, flexible fare options tailored to families and corporate travelers, and global loyalty benefits through its Phoenix Miles frequent flyer program. As a member of Star Alliance, Air China offers passengers seamless global connections and access to an extensive worldwide route system.

In recent years, Air China has remained dedicated to strengthening its presence in the North American market and deepening engagement with local communities. Through participation in cultural and public events such as the Chinese New Year celebration at Times Square, the airline reaffirms its commitment to fostering mutual understanding and people-to-people exchange between the two countries.

SOURCE Air China