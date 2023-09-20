Air Compressor Market In Oil And Gas Industry size to grow by USD 2.28 billion during 2023-2027| Increasing demand for these air compressors in the oil and gas sector to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Compressor Market in Oil and Gas Industry size is projected to increase by USD 2.28 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Climate change and global warming have necessitated a strong emphasis on enhancing energy efficiency and reducing emissions within the oil and gas industry. The primary objective is to reduce carbon emissions, and a significant contributor to achieving this goal is the reduction of electricity consumption. It's worth noting that electricity usage constitutes 70% of the overall lifetime costs of compressors. To enhance energy efficiency, industrial users should opt for compressors equipped with dependable and efficient controls. The increasing demand for these air compressors in the oil and gas sector is expected to drive the growth of the global air compressor market in this industry during the forecast period. Technavio provide an extensive free sample report on Air Compressor Market in Oil and Gas Industry, request now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Compressor Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2023-2027
Air Compressor Market In Oil And Gas Industry: Key Highlights

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the air compressor market in oil and gas industry: ANEST IWATA Corp., Atlas Copco AB, Bauer Comp Holding GmbH, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG, Chart Industries Inc., Doosan Portable Power Co., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd., Gardner Denver, General Electric Co., Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Quincy Compressor, Sullair LLC, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Siemens Energy AG
  • Air Compressor Market in Oil and Gas Industry is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 3.65% YOY growth in 2023.

Air Compressor Market In Oil And Gas Industry: Market Dynamics

  • Trends: The rising focus on economy and energy security
  • Challenge: Environmental concerns related to oil and gas exploration and production activities

Air Compressor Market In Oil And Gas Industry: Key Segments

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (positive displacement and centrifugal), type (stationary and portable), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

During the forecast period, a significant portion of market growth is expected to be driven by the positive displacement segment. Positive displacement (PD) compressors, including reciprocating piston compressors, rotary screw compressors, and rotary vane compressors, operate by capturing a specific volume of air within a chamber and subsequently reducing the chamber's size to compress the air.

Air Compressor Market Scope In Oil And Gas Industry

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.65

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ANEST IWATA Corp., Atlas Copco AB, Bauer Comp Holding GmbH, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG, Chart Industries Inc., Doosan Portable Power Co., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd., Gardner Denver, General Electric Co., Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Quincy Compressor, Sullair LLC, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Siemens Energy AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

