Air Compressors Market Size to Grow by USD 6.93 billion, Atlas Copco AB and Deere & Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Air Compressors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Air Compressors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Stationary air compressor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable air compressor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as a surge in HVAC installations. Moreover, this region will grow at a fast rate when compared to other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the air compressors market in APAC.

Major Air Compressor Companies and their Offerings

Atlas Copco AB - The company offers reliable air compressors such as oil-free air compressors and oil-lubricated air compressors, for all low, medium, and high-pressure applications.

Deere & Co. - The company offers a wide range of air compressors such as HR Series (Electric and Oil-Less), HR Series (Electric), Premium Serie (Gasoline), and AC Series (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric).

Doosan Portable Power Co. - The company offers a full range of portable air compressors from 250-1400 cfm with 100-365 psi.

General Electric Co. - The company offers an air compressor that is used in the fleet of F and H class gas turbines, known as the advanced compressor.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers Sullair oil-lubricated compressors and Hitachi oil-free compressors.

Driver and Challenge

The increased adoption of variable speed controllers is driving the growth of the market. A variable speed drive (VSD) allows air compressors to run at a uniform speed, irrespective of the application's requirement. This can help end-users save energy. Air compressors with variable speed controllers have sensors embedded in them, which can detect a wide range of variables such as temperature and pressure.

Fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market. Aluminum, steel, and castings are the main raw materials used in the production of compressors, the prices of which fluctuate frequently. Vendors are unable to pass on the excess cost to the end-users, which reduces their profit margins.

Air Compressors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Deere & Co., Doosan Portable Power Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

