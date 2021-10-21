Air Conditioner Market Size to Reach USD 187.62 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air conditioner market size is expected to reach USD 187.62 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for energy-efficient air conditioners. Governments of various countries are implementing higher efficiency standards for cooling, which is resulting in rising sales of energy-efficient air conditioners. This is also expected to reduce emissions. In addition, availability of cleaner power sources can radically reduce overall emissions. Governments are also taking initiatives to increase public awareness in different regions regarding the environmental impact of air conditioners. Expansion of the e-Commerce sector, especially in developing countries, is expected to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period. Availability of favorable discounts and a wide range of products on e-Commerce portals and advantage of easy price comparison of air conditioners are factors augmenting sales through online channels.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of smart homes and appliances is boosting demand for smart air conditioners. These units can be operated and monitored through a smartphone, which makes operation more efficient and convenient. Smart air conditioners are integrated with smart sensors and can be used with wearable devices, and are designed to detect human activity and temperature during sleep to determine sleeping rates. These units can also adjust sleeping functions flexibly. Sleeping functions optimized by smart air conditioners with wearable devices can reduce energy consumption. Moreover, benefits of error diagnosis, preventive maintenance, and reduced carbon footprint offered by smart air conditioners are expected to augment sales during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample PDF - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4611

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020 , Panasonic India, which is a diversified technology company, announced the launch of a new range of connected air conditioners in India . This new product was launched under the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled MirAIe IoT platform for connected living. These connected air conditioners can combat air pollution with Nanoe-G technology with dust sensor and offer customized sleep profile temperature setting for ideal comfort at all times. The connected living platform – MirAIe allows consumers to connect all appliances of Panasonic at one place through MirAIe App available on Android and iOS platforms. Panasonic connected air conditioners are high on durability and quality and offer protection during voltage fluctuations.

, Panasonic India, which is a diversified technology company, announced the launch of a new range of connected air conditioners in . This new product was launched under the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled MirAIe IoT platform for connected living. These connected air conditioners can combat air pollution with Nanoe-G technology with dust sensor and offer customized sleep profile temperature setting for ideal comfort at all times. The connected living platform – MirAIe allows consumers to connect all appliances of Panasonic at one place through MirAIe App available on Android and iOS platforms. Panasonic connected air conditioners are high on durability and quality and offer protection during voltage fluctuations. Split and multi spilt segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Split and multi-split air conditioners can be easily turned to smart versions by using smart AC controllers. This factor is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment in the near future.

RND offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, request for custom research report

request for custom research report Online segment is expected to register a stable revenue growth over the forecast period. E-commerce platforms provide a wide range of products. These also offer multiple discounts on debit and credit cards. Prices of air conditioners can be easily compared on online platforms. These are some factors boosting sales of air conditioners on online distribution channels.

Residential segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period as consumers are increasingly accepting air conditioners as utility products rather than just luxury products.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rising temperature and increasing presence of affluent middle class in developing countries such as India and China are driving increasing usage of air conditioners. It is expected to boost market revenue growth in the region.

is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rising temperature and increasing presence of affluent middle class in developing countries such as and are driving increasing usage of air conditioners. It is expected to boost market revenue growth in the region. Some major players in the market report include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Midea Group, Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning, Inc., Carrier Global Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Haier Group Corporation.

To Identify The Key Trends In The Industry, Research Study At https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/air-conditioner-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global air conditioner market based on product type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Split & Multi Split



Window



Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)



Packaged Air Conditioner (PAC)



Others (Portables and Chillers)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online



Exclusive Stores



Multi-brand Stores



Other Channels

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential



Commercial

Inquiry Before Buying Research Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4611

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

Explore Featured Blogs by Reports and Data:

About Reports and Data

Reports And Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-air-conditioner-market

SOURCE Reports And Data