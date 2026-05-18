Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. Announces Move to New Freeport, FL Location to Better Serve Local Homeowners

FREEPORT, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Conditioning and Heating Inc., a trusted provider of residential HVAC services along the Emerald Coast, is proud to announce the relocation of its business to a new office in Freeport, Florida. The company previously operated from 215 Market Street in Santa Rosa Beach and has officially moved to 4250 State Highway 20 W, Suite 1 & 2, Freeport, FL 32439 .

The move allows Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. to continue growing while improving accessibility for homeowners throughout Freeport, Santa Rosa Beach, Miramar Beach, Destin, and Fort Walton Beach. The company will continue providing dependable air conditioning repair service and AC service for local residents who rely on efficient cooling systems during Florida's long summer season.

Owner Bridgett Curry shared that the relocation reflects the company's ongoing commitment to serving the community with reliable HVAC support and personalized customer care.

"We are excited about this next chapter for our company," said Bridgett Curry, Owner of Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. "Moving to Freeport gives us more room to grow while still staying connected to the communities we've proudly served for years. Our customers are the reason we continue to grow, and we're grateful for their trust and support."

Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. has built a reputation for helping homeowners stay comfortable with honest recommendations, responsive service, and quality workmanship. From emergency AC repair calls to routine AC service and seasonal maintenance, the team focuses on practical solutions that help customers protect their home comfort systems year-round.

The new Freeport location also positions the company to respond more efficiently to service requests across Walton and Okaloosa counties. With Florida homeowners depending heavily on air conditioning systems for comfort and indoor air quality, fast and dependable HVAC support remains essential.

"Our goal has always been to make customers feel confident and comfortable when they call us," Curry added. "This move helps us continue delivering the level of service our community deserves while creating new opportunities for our team and our customers."

As temperatures continue to rise across Northwest Florida, Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. encourages homeowners to schedule routine AC service to help prevent unexpected breakdowns and improve system performance before peak summer demand arrives.

About Air Conditioning and Heating Inc.

Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. is a residential HVAC company serving homeowners throughout Freeport, Santa Rosa Beach, Miramar Beach, Destin, and Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The company specializes in air conditioning repair service, AC repair, AC service, heating solutions, and preventative HVAC maintenance. Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. is dedicated to providing dependable service, honest communication, and quality workmanship for local families.

Contact Information

Organization Name: Air Conditioning and Heating Inc.

Contact Person: Bridgett Curry

Phone: (850) 909-9788

Address: 4250 State Highway 20 W, Suite 1 & 2, Freeport, FL 32439

Website: https://airconditioningandheatinginc.com/

SOURCE Air Conditioning and Heating Inc.