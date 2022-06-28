Air Conditioning Market by Product (splits, chillers, airside, and others) and Geography, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 - 2025

Air Conditioning Market: Rise in Residential Construction Activity to Drive the Market Growth

Direct investment in real estate has almost grown to pre-recession levels at $710 billion in 2014 to increase to $9.6 trillion in 2019. This will drive construction activities and infrastructure development. The global residential real estate market is witnessing growing momentum. Direct real estate investment and increasing wealth and prosperity in regions such as the APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East are driven by economic growth and increasing migration to existent and newly emerging cities in these regions, which is accelerating the demand for new homes. Job growth, expanding retail and business operations, and recovery of the housing market in developing countries are also supporting the progress in the market. Furthermore, the construction of the total number of new privately-owned housing units started in the US by purpose and design increased from 1.11 million in 2015 to 1.29 million in 2019. Such growth in residential construction is anticipated to drive demand for air conditioning solutions during the forecast period.

Air Conditioning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 19.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Air Conditioning Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Air Conditioning Market: Safety Issues to Challenge the Market Growth

There are various government and non-government regulatory bodies across the world that effectively ensure the safety of electronic appliances that are sold to consumers. For instance, the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) establishes and standardizes safety measures for appliances sold in the US. These standards ensure consumer safety from potential safety hazards. In the past few years, there have been a few incidences regarding the safety issues of portable ACs, which have eventually led to product recalls. For instance, in June 2019, three portable AC models of LG Electronics USA, namely LP0711WNR, LP0813WNR, and LP0814WNR, were recalled due to non-compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. These safety concerns and issues not only ruin the company s image but also discourage the adoption of such products by consumers due to the fear of safety hazards. This can pose a challenge to the growth of the global air conditioning market during the forecast period.

Some of the Major Air Conditioning Companies:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Electrolux

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

The air conditioning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

