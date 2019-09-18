Air Culinaire Worldwide Raises Full-Time Minimum Wage to $15 per Hour

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Culinaire Worldwide announced today the adoption of a $15 hourly minimum wage across the company's 20 locations in the United States, effective Oct. 1, 2019. This new wage, which is twice the federal minimum wage, is effective for new hires and current full-time employees.

"Our associates are our greatest asset," said Cliff Smith, CEO. "As the company continues to grow, we do our best to enhance our benefits package as we grow to retain associates for the long term, as well as provide a long-term career path."

The rate of $15 per hour has commonly been cited as a living wage for businesses to adopt, spearheaded by the "Fight for $15" movement in recent years. Air Culinaire Worldwide is dedicated to providing an elevated level of service to their clients, so setting up full-time employees with a full benefits package and a new enhanced starting wage enables the in-flight caterer to attract and retain top talent while strengthening the company for future growth.

"Our dedicated and hardworking employees greatly contribute to the company's success," said Cathy Johnston, Human Resources Manager. "Full-time employees are also eligible for excellent benefits including medical, dental and vision, life insurance as well as company-paid short-term and long-term disability plans. We also offer an excellent 401k match and HSA contributions. The combination of all these benefits and our new minimum wage makes Air Culinaire Worldwide an employer of choice."

About Air Culinaire Worldwide

Air Culinaire Worldwide, a Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. company, serves in-flight catering to hundreds of airport locations across the globe. Since 2000, business and private aviation operators have relied upon the organization. With 23 owned-and-operated kitchens and hundreds of associate catering partners on six continents, business aviation organizations receive the total in-flight catering experience from one resource: Air Culinaire Worldwide.

