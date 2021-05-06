Air Cushion Packaging Market Size Is Projected to Reach $5.95 Billion By 2028 | Exclusive Study by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Air Cushion Packaging Market Is Expected to Cross USD 5.95 Billion By 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7% From 2021 – 2028 Air cushions bring higher flexibility for packaging various products while ensuring the minimum requirement of extra fitments, driving the significant market growth. Packaging solutions are widely used by different end-user industries such as cosmetic and food and beverage industries for collating and protecting individual product units, which creates huge opportunities for market players. In addition to this, the increasing need for reliable protective solutions to ensure goods safety for securing it from harsh surfaces and transit conditions further increases the applicability of such type of packaging, thereby fuels the market growth.

Key Highlights of Air Cushion Packaging Market

Based on application , the void filling functionality continuously dominated the air cushion packaging market and is anticipated to maintain the same dominance over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the increasing use of dual packaging solutions to drastically cut down the cost of product delivery .

, the continuously dominated the air cushion packaging market and is anticipated to maintain the same dominance over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the to drastically . By end-user application , the segment of consumer electronics and appliances is predicted to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. A rise in the use of different e-commerce platforms websites for online sales of consumer electronics is a major contributor to this segment's growth.

, the segment of is predicted to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. for online sales of consumer electronics is a major contributor to this segment's growth. Regionally , Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market owing to growing awareness among consumers about environmental sustainability and adopting materials that result in minimal damage to the environment.

, emerged as the largest regional market owing to and adopting materials that result in minimal damage to the environment. Kite Packaging, a leading supplier of packaging materials has expanded its range of air cushion systems. The new range includes three unique systems allowing consumers to choose the ideal packaging solutions as per their specific volume and size requirements.

Regional Developments:

The Asia Pacific dominated the global air cushion packaging market with the largest revenue share. Consumer behavior shifts, increasing penetration of e-commerce, increasing disposable incomes, and growing demand for consumer electronics in the region contribute to the regional market growth. In North America, the market is expected to grow as the leading revenue generation region. This growth reflects increased product sales through e-commerce platforms coupled with growing consumer preference for convenient and safer transportation options. The majority of customers in the United States observed ordering food and beverages through online shopping apps, resulting in increased demand for air cushion packaging.

Competitive Outlook:

Several vendors operating in the industry are primarily focusing on high-quality packaging solutions as consumers started preferring a brand with ideal packaging solutions. The market witnessed a major shift in consumer behavior and their buying pattern after the introduction of air cushion packaging solutions. Some of the major players present in the global air cushion packaging market include Atlantic Packaging, Shandong Xinniu Packing Co. Ltd., Airfil Protective Packaging, Abriso NV, Aiirpack, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Sealed Air Corp, FP International, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Pregis LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co. Ltd., and 3G Packaging Corp.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Packaging Solutions Providers

Packaging Solutions Providers Demand Side: Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Food & Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care Industry

Consumer Electronics & Appliances, Food & Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care Industry Regulatory Side: Food and Drug Administration

Polaris Market research has segmented the Air Cushion Packaging market report on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Air Cushion Packaging, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Wrapping

Void Filling

Block & Bracing

Corner Protection

Others

Air Cushion Packaging, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Home Furnishing

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Others

Air Cushion Packaging, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Malaysia



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE

List of Key Players of Air Cushion Packaging Industry

Atlantic Packaging

Shandong Xinniu Packing Co. Ltd.

Airfil Protective Packaging

Abriso NV

Sealed Air

Aiirpack

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

FP International

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Smurfit Kappa Group

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

