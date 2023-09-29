Air-dried Food Market size to increase by USD 47.25 billion between 2022 to 2027| Growing health consciousness among consumers drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air-dried Food Market size is projected to grow by USD 47.25 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness among consumers is notably driving the air-dried food market. However, factors such as the high cost of production of air-dried food may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Freeze dried food and Hot air-dried food), Product (Coffee beans, Fruits and vegetables, Herbs, and Meat), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format, download it here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air-dried Food Market 2023-2027

Air-dried Food Market 2023 – 2027: Segment Analysis

The freeze-dried food segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising consumer demand for convenient and healthy food choices that are easy to prepare and store. One of the key benefits of the freeze-dried food segment is its lightweight and portable nature, allowing for extended storage without the need for refrigeration.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View FREE PDF Sample Report

Air-dried Food Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

North America is expected to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market growth during the forecast period. The air-dried food market in North America is experiencing growth due to the health-conscious population seeking natural and additive-free food options. These products are preferred by consumers looking for healthier snacks suitable for their active lifestyles. Air-dried foods also offer convenience and portability, making them a significant factor driving market growth in the region.

For more information, buy the full report here

Air-dried Food Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights:

The air-dried food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Absolute Pets

BARF India

Canine India

Flex Foods Ltd.

Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd.

HUKI

Naturz Organics

New Food

NONGSHIM AMERICA INC.

Redbarn Pet Products LLC

ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.

Royal Nut Co.

Royal Ridge Fruits

Staughton Group

The Real Meat Co.

Van Drunen Farms

Wild Zora Foods LLC

Xinghua Lianfu Food Co. Ltd.

Vinayak Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

View FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Dried Food Market: The dried food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,609.11 million.

Freeze Dried Foods Market: The freeze-dried foods market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34,561.88 million.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio