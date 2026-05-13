Air Dynamics Introduces ACTIVEWALL™: A Smarter Dust Collection Solution for Confined and Space-Constrained Industrial Environments

Designed for blasting booths, sanding operations, manufacturing cells, and confined industrial environments, ACTIVEWALL™ integrates directly into facility walls to provide powerful source-capture dust collection only occupying minimal valuable production floor space.

See our case study, From Risk to Reliability: Reduced Combustible Dust Hazards and Improved Product Quality with Air Dynamics Technology.

Unlike traditional bulky dust collectors that can restrict movement and complicate plant layouts, ACTIVEWALL™ delivers a compact, ductless, high-performance alternative that keeps contaminants under control while preserving operational efficiency.

Manufacturers need solutions that improve air quality without disrupting production. Source capture is more efficient and effective in removing dust and vapors before they settle on equipment or on the floor. The system was engineered to solve that challenge by combining aggressive contaminant capture, reduce energy consumption, and a minimal-floor-space footprint into one integrated system."

ACTIVEWALL™ removes harmful dust, fumes, and airborne particulates at the source, helping facilities improve worker safety, maintain OSHA compliance, and reduce airborne contamination throughout the facility.

Key features of the ACTIVEWALL™ system include:

Integrated wall-mounted design that occupies zero internal booth floor space

Up to 30% lower energy consumption compared to competing designs

High-performance airflow that rapidly collects airborne contaminants

Engineered pulse-jet cleaning system that maintains consistent airflow

Wide filter spacing to reduce dust re-entrainment and filter plugging

Easy-access hopper and drawer cleanout system for simplified maintenance

The system is particularly valuable for facilities operating in tight production environments or applications where conventional dust collection equipment creates accessibility, maintenance, is not cost effective, or confined-space concerns. Watch our demo.

Air Dynamics designs and manufactures industrial dust collection and air filtration systems for a broad range of industries, including metalworking, defense, energy, woodworking, manufacturing, processing, and heavy industrial operations. Air Dynamics specializes in engineered solutions that improve air quality, reduce operational risk, and enhance workplace safety.

For more information about ACTIVEWALL™ Fabric Filter Dust Collectors, visit:

ACTIVEWALL™ Product Information

About Air Dynamics Industrial Systems Corporation

Based in York, Pennsylvania, Air Dynamics is a certified veteran owned design-build company with advanced, configurable air and particle control systems for industrial manufacturing, defense, and commercial clients. For over three decades, the company has delivered performance-focused solutions for complex environments—on land, at sea, and everywhere in between.

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SOURCE Air Dynamics Industrial Systems Corporation