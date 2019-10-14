Air Esscentials Adds Important Sensory Element to "Social Media on the Sand" Conference Hosted by Beaches Resorts, Turks & Caicos Islands

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaches® Resorts is gearing up to host its annual "Social Media on the Sand Conference," an exclusive invitation-only event at the gorgeous Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort & Spa, taking place October 16-20, 2019. The 5-day event is for elite digital mom influencers and features speakers and workshops to help them sharpen their social media skills while enjoying the all-inclusive Luxury Included® family vacation destination.

Making memories with scented swag

To celebrate its 5th year, the entire event with be themed around the 5 senses. The arrival day is themed See-Sea and the first full day is themed Hear-Here. The third day (our favorite) is Scents-Sense and will feature Air Esscentials' premium environmental scents in a variety of places and activities. The last day is themed Palate-Palette and will feature a "5 Senses on the Sand" Instagram playground.

Over 100 influencers and their families are expected to attend "Social Media on the Sand." To provide an unforgettable experience, Air Esscentials will scent multiple areas of the event with Pure Sunshine and Beach Fiesta fragrances. In addition, Air Esscentials has created a unique activity for attendees—a scratch and sniff wall with a variety of different scents including Blueberry, Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime. This mystery area will also feature a Cotton Candy scent to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Attendees will receive a 2-oz room spray with either Beach Fiesta or Pure Sunshine to take home and can enter a drawing to win an AE450 package, a $99 value. The AE450 package includes a wall plug scent diffuser that can effectively scent a large living area and 100 ml of fragrance oil.

Last year's event, which Air Esscentials also scented, was voted one of BizBash's Most Innovative Meetings of 2018.

"Attendees at last year's event so enjoyed the scent we provided that Beaches decided to focus on the five senses this year," said Spence Levy, President of Air Esscentials. "Using scent front and center rather than as a background part of the ambiance marks a new strategic use of fragrance that reflects its growing importance among young people on the cutting edge."

