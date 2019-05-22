Air Esscentials to Exhibit at 2019 JCK Jewelry Show

MIAMI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Esscentials, leaders in environmental scenting for US retail, hospitality, residential and healthcare markets, will once again be exhibiting at JCK, the jewelry industry's signature event. JCK is the largest tradeshow in North America and will take place May 31st – June 3rd at the Sands Expo and The Venetian in Las Vegas. In addition to the general show, Air Esscentials will exhibit in the Essentials & Technology part of the event.

JCK Jewelry Show

Air Esscentials will be in booth #53071. For the first time ever, in addition to talking to everyone who stops by the booth, Air Esscentials will be holding one-on-one pre-scheduled brand development meetings with attendees. Attendees can schedule their JCK appointments online here. [https://www.airesscentials.com/appointments/#about-event]

Air Esscentials will be showing its AE3500 scent diffuser, the most popular jewelry store choice, as well as other diffuser units and a variety of select fragrances that have been shown to be the most effective for the fine jewelry market.

Air Esscentials has provided store scenting for hundreds of jewelry stores across the country, with outstanding results. Air Esscentials customer Diny's Jewelers experienced positive impact to its bottom line after initiating a scent system in the store. Customers stayed an average of 30% longer, giving sales staff more time to show them additional products. Repeat visits increased 15% and referral business surged by 20%. Owner Beverly Diny is thrilled at the reaction from customers. "The fun part of scenting is when a customer comes in and says, 'Ooo, it smells so good in here!' and they light up with enjoyment like you just made their day!" she said.

Erika Godfrey, owner of Hawthorne Jewelry, initially decided to scent her store for her own enjoyment and that of her employees. But she found that customers love it too. In fact, they loved the scent so much that Hawthorne now has a brisk business selling reed diffusers with the same scent used in the store. The Hawthorne branded diffusers and scent extend the store's brand and remind customers to come back in when they need jewelry.

"Adding scent is the easiest, most affordable way for jewelry stores to increase sales and increase customer satisfaction," said Spence Levy, President of Air Esscentials. "With a high ticket item like jewelry and watches, our customers' ROI is through the roof. That is why we keep coming back to JCK."

About Air Esscentials:

Air Esscentials® provides leading edge scent delivery systems and develops high quality aroma and essential oil blends for retail, hospitality, entertainment, event and other discerning commercial clients. The company has a global distribution network, with partners in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Air Esscentials® provides the expertise and advanced scent diffusion equipment required to make the transition into the world of branded scents. Find out more at http://www.airesscentials.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Spence Levy Jennifer Dublino Tel. (305) 446-1670 Tel. (561) 400-0009

SOURCE Air Esscentials

Related Links

http://www.airesscentials.com

