Air Europa awards Collins Aerospace fleetwide nacelle maintenance contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitting from one of the world's largest maintenance, overhaul and repair (MRO) networks, Air Europa has selected Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), to provide a decade of exclusive nacelle MRO services support for the Boeing 787 including lease/exchange services. This long-term agreement extends an existing 10-year service agreement between the two companies where Collins Aerospace will carry on supporting the Airbus A330, Boeing 737, ATR 72 and Embraer E-195 operated by Air Europa and Air Europa Express.

"Our focus is on perfecting the customer experience, and Air Europa's decision to entrust us with another decade of its service needs tells us that we're succeeding in that mission," said Marc Duvall, president, Aerostructures for Collins Aerospace. "As a leading OEM and MRO provider of commercial nacelles, we offer a unique combination of technical expertise and customizable aftermarket services to meet each customer's needs."

Air Europa, with its growing fleet of 26 aircraft, is the third largest airline in Spain and the latest carrier to entrust Collins Aerospace with providing nacelle maintenance services, a testament to the company's superior customer service support and performance. The airline is expected to expand its current fleet and receive additional Boeing 787s, which will be covered by this agreement. Support will take place at Collins Aerospace service centers in Prestwick (Scotland) and Toulouse (France) with approximately 300,000 of combined shop floor square footage and full lifecycle nacelle support. Collins Aerospace is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of all nacelles on Air Europa's fleet and, as a result, has the ability to use technical expertise to provide superior maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

Collins Aerospace has one of the industry's largest global MRO networks, and has developed a culture of speed and ease by combining excellent maintenance, repair and overhaul value with timely customer service and ease of interaction. This network includes eight strategically located facilities that total more than 1.2 million square feet of MRO shop space. As a leading OEM of nacelles for commercial aircraft, the company leverages its deep technical expertise, product knowledge, and globally dispersed rotable spares to provide best-in-class aftermarket MRO services and support.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC.

SOURCE Collins Aerospace