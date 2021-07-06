Air filter market in the Industrial Machinery to grow by USD 5.60 billion | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Air Filter Market Analysis Report by End-user (HVAC, Industrial, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The air filter market is driven by the introduction of new universal standards for air filters. In addition, the increasing air quality concerns in HVAC systems are anticipated to boost the growth of the Air Filter Market.

Factors such as the emission from industries, air conditioning systems, and vehicles contribute to the major share of the total air pollution. Government regulations are established to improve the quality of air filters to reduce emission rates. The new commercial air filtration standard of 2016, the ISO 16890, is currently driving the air filter market providing various benefits. Many new regulations can be expected owing to the increasing pollution and an increase in the spreading of diseases due to poor air quality. The evolution of these new standards will increase the adoption of new air filters during the forecast period.

Major Five Air Filter Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. offers a wide range of air filters such as Filtrete Healthy Living Air Filters, Filtrete Allergen Defense Air Filters, Filtrete Basic Air Filters, Filtrete AC Filter, and others.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

hlstrom-Munksjo Oyj offers a wide range of air filters for industrial and automotive purposes such as air pollution control filters, gas turbine filter media, cabin air, vehicle air intake, and others.

Camfil AB

Camfil AB offers sheet and panel filters, bag filters, compact filters, EPA, HEPA and ULPA filters, Metal Filters, and others.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. offers NanoForce Air Filters, Direct Flow Air Filtration, OptiAir Air Filtration, Magnum RS Air Filtration, and Cabin air filters.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. offers air filters through the brands American Air Filter (AAF) and NIPPON MUKI.

Air Filter Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

HVAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Air Filter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

